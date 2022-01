Now is the time for tributes and reflections on the life of Senator Bob Dole, who died on Dec. 5 at age 98. Yet, it is important not to romanticize the former Senate Majority Leader from Kansas. Dole certainly did great things, like spearheading the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act and co-sponsoring a landmark expansion of Food Stamps (now called SNAP) with Democratic Senator George McGovern, whom he considered a friend. He also loved humor and showed he could take a joke with his multiple Saturday Night Live appearances, alongside actors that satirized him.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO