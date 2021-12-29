ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Student Newsroom: Expectations

By Breanna Wilson
kiowacountyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all set expectations for ourselves. Some expect to spend their days in their parents’ basement playing video games at the age of forty. Some expect to get a decent job, buy a house, and raise a family. Others strive to graduate high school with honors, and attend college at Harvard,...

kiowacountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
oscodaherald.com

Forever a student

In the past year I made the decision to take a break from the world of academia and literature and not go to graduate school following my graduation from Saginaw Valley. Last year, I was skimming through peer-reviewed literary articles for usable quotes. I was using those quotes to support an argument. I submitted papers left and right to professors […]
EDUCATION
West Valley View

Student Chronicles

Know of a student doing something remarkable? Tell us about it! Email christina@westvalleyview.com. Damon Reese of Goodyear was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Iowa Wesleyan University. Students exemplifying academic excellence represent the United States and countries abroad. Criteria to be a part of IW’s dean’s list include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
GOODYEAR, AZ
TechCrunch

Kimberly Bryant’s suspension surfaces ongoing tensions at Black Girls Code

“Press release: So it’s 3 days before Christmas and you wake up to discover the organization YOU created and built from the ground up has been taken away by a rogue board with no notification,” Bryant said in a tweet. Two days later, Bryant responded to her temporary removal in a formal statement to TechCrunch.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Parent posts corrections to grammar in ‘error filled’ school union letter

A letter from the president of a Virginia teachers union arguing for more stringent measures to stem the flow of Covid-19 was mocked on Twitter for its many grammatical errors. Parent Ellen Gallery marked up the letter and posted the heavily corrected version on Twitter, writing: “Hey [Virginia Education Association], are you going to send out more of these grammar worksheets over break? My kids and I had a great time spotting errors! Did we find them all?”Ms Gallery marked up about 20 errors in the letter sent by Arlington Education Association President Ingrid Gant to Arlington Schools Superintendent...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Blessing And A Curse#Stress#Harvard
gbaps.org

Support for Students

In an effort to help students process the events of the last few weeks and to increase their confidence in returning to in-person school on January 3rd, we would like to offer the following resources. Each person responds to concerns regarding school safety in different ways. Some common reactions include:
EDUCATION
csl.edu

Concordia Seminary Newsroom

Dr. Joel Elowsky, professor of Historical Theology, began his education in a two-room grade school in the rural town of Lowden, Iowa. “Kindergarten through fourth grade were in one room, and fifth through eighth grade were in the other one,” Elowsky said. “I came from a large family, so my siblings populated a lot of the grades.”
RELIGION
Vanderbilt Hustler

Breakthrough Asian American life expectancy research conducted by Vanderbilt doctoral student

Vanderbilt sociology doctoral student Darwin Baluran has made strides in the study of health and health disparities as the first to publish research about Asian American life expectancy relative to geographic location. Baluran’s study was quantitative, evaluating data from the National Vital Statistics System—a record of deaths in the U.S.—using...
HEALTH
94.3 Lite FM

Students Sad? No Regents For Hudson Valley Students in January

It was just announced that the New York State Department of Education has canceled this January's High School Regents exams. Betty Rosa, the Commissioner of Education, just sent out a memorandum to all of the Superintendents in New York State. It read, in part:. ...the New York State Education Department...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wuft.org

A Conversation with Newsroom Decision Makers

Washington Week came on the air February 23, 1967. In the 50 years that followed, we covered a lot of history-making events. Read up on 10 of the biggest stories Washington Week covered in its first 50 years.
POLITICS
wbhm.org

The 2021 moments that will stick with us: Reflections from the Gulf States Newsroom

Your browser does not support the audio element. Too many local news outlets have disappeared in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. This year, the Gulf States Newsroom stepped in to fill in those gaps. WBHM in Alabama, Mississippi Public Broadcasting, WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana and NPR are working together as a regional newsroom to plan coverage, share resources and add reporting power in a story-rich region that has for too long gone under-covered. Our growing team of reporters have been traveling across the states covering important stories related to health care, criminal justice, the economy and racial equity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Salon

Inside psychogenic death, the phenomenon of "thinking" yourself to death

In 1967, a woman was admitted to Baltimore City Hospital, complaining about shortness of breath, chest pains, nausea, and dizziness. She was 22-years-old. She hadn't had health problems until just over a month earlier. Now she was extremely anxious, hyperventilating, sweating and nearly fainting. After two weeks, she finally confided...
MENTAL HEALTH
Scientific American

Sometimes Science Is Wrong

In 1996 scientists announced the astonishing news that they’d discovered what they believed might be signs of ancient life inside a meteorite from Mars. In 2014 astrophysicists declared that they’d found direct evidence at last for the “inflationary universe” theory, first proposed in the 1980s. What...
SCIENCE
imsa.edu

Student Life

The Student Life staff at IMSA believes that it is a student’s responsibility, during the student’s three years at the Academy, to reach the student’s full potential in all areas of development with a special emphasis on leadership. The staff provides appropriate interventions, support mechanisms, services, and learning opportunities to help students reach their potential and to be healthy, ethical, productive members of the local and global communities. It is the staff’s accountability to facilitate the development, implementation, and assessment of these programs and to serve as student and parent advocates within the Academy. The Student Life office is used as the first-line of contact and as a place to begin the process to answer questions or get assistance.
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy