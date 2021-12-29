Student Newsroom: Expectations

The Student Life staff at IMSA believes that it is a student’s responsibility, during the student’s three years at the Academy, to reach the student’s full potential in all areas of development with a special emphasis on leadership. The staff provides appropriate interventions, support mechanisms, services, and learning opportunities to help students reach their potential and to be healthy, ethical, productive members of the local and global communities. It is the staff’s accountability to facilitate the development, implementation, and assessment of these programs and to serve as student and parent advocates within the Academy. The Student Life office is used as the first-line of contact and as a place to begin the process to answer questions or get assistance.
