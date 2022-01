The San Francisco 49ers returned to practice on Wednesday, albeit in a somewhat different setting than what they experienced before Christmas. With COVID-19 running roughshod over the NFL and all of sports in recent days, the 49ers decided to take a careful approach on Wednesday by handling their pre-practice agenda over Zoom before meeting for practice later in the day. The 49ers have been much luckier than other teams to this point when it comes to COVID-19 this season, so head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to take extra precautions to try to keep it that way.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO