Centre kids set up food collection

Maui News

Wailea association collects toys for kids

Toys collected through the Wailea Community Association’s annual toy drive will be distributed to deserving kids across Maui County this Christmas. “Our 19th annual Keiki Kalikimaka Toy Drive has been extremely successful, thanks to the generosity of Maui residents and guests and employees of Wailea Resort,” said Bud Pikrone, general manager of the Wailea Community Association. “We are very proud to once again provide these toys to the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui with the assistance of the Wailea Fire Station crew.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
WEAU-TV 13

WAFER Food Pantry collects pet food for 12th consecutive year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousands of pounds of pet food will soon be heading out to the La Crosse community. WAFER Food Pantry once again partnered with Hillside Animal Hospital for the 12th annual pet food drive between the two organizations. Staff and customers of Hillside collected pet food...
LA CROSSE, WI
wnewsj.com

East Clinton FFA collects toys, food & clothing

During November and December, the East Clinton FFA Chapter collected toys, food and clothing to donate to Sugartree Ministries / Your Father’s Kitchen in Wilmington. The members collected over 70 clothing items such as blankets, gloves and coats, several toys, and 192 pounds of food to donate. The chapter then went to help stack shelves on Dec. 15. The chapter also made toys on the 15th and hosted a Toys for Tots drive over the month that was then donated to a local Toys for Tots and to Children’s Hospital.
WILMINGTON, OH
Warren Times Observer

Hooktown Holidays heats up collections

Hooktown Holidays is helping to spread some warmth this holiday season. When Hooktown officials heard the Salvation Army was short on coats for the season, it set out to set things right. “I heard this and said, ‘How can we make a run at this?'” Terry Pearson said. “We put...
WARREN, PA
WBRE

Scranton mechanic helps collect toys for kids during the holidays

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Now a decade-long tradition, a Lackawanna County man takes it upon himself to make sure children have gifts this Christmas. A 26-foot Penske box truck backs up to Pane’s Garage in Scranton Friday, it needs to haul more than 110 boxes for Toys for Tots, just in time for Christmas. […]
SCRANTON, PA
cbslocal.com

Englewood Man Collects Toys, Bikes For Kids In Need This Holiday

A U-Haul will soon be filled with gifts – from bicycles, tricycles, and scooters to toys. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports, it is all happening thanks to an Englewood resident who is putting smiles on hundreds of kids' faces – and easing the holiday stress for some parents.
Kankakee Daily Journal

Food pantry set for Thursday in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main St. NW. The pantry’s founder and organizer, MaryLu Krueger, said anyone in need can come for food as there are no residential or financial restrictions.
wibqam.com

Marine Corps collect 13,000 toys for local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The United States Marine Corps collaborated with Toys for Tots to collect gifts for local children. The event ran from Oct. 1 – Dec. 18 and organizers say 13,000 toys were collected for local children in need. “It’s a pleasure to give families...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Times Leader

Solomon Plains Middle School collects food for the needy

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Solomon Plains Middle School held its annual canned food drive collection during the month of December. The canned food drive is named after Robert J. Belles Sr. for his dedication to helping the needy throughout the year. The school would like...
PLAINS, PA

