Two-day blood drive at City Hall next week

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Whiteside County Health Department will see some schedule changes. During the week of Dec. 27, no appointments will be necessary. In a news release, the health department explained hat the SHIELD Illinois scheduling system it has been using to schedule appointments will not be available from 12-27 through 12-30. While you will not need to make an appointment to be tested, you will still need to set-up a SHIELD Illinois account to view the results.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO