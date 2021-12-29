ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-day blood drive at City Hall next week

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago

VENICE — OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will be parked in front of City Hall. 401 W. Venice Ave., on...

CBS San Francisco

COVID: Redwood City Closes City Hall To Public For 2 Weeks Amid Omicron Surge

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout San Mateo County being attributed to the omicron variant, officials in Redwood City announced the closure of City Hall for two weeks at the start of the year. “With the health and safety of the public and our employees of paramount importance, effective Monday, January 3, 2022, we will be closing City Hall to the public through the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday (Jan. 3 – Jan. 17),” city officials said Friday. Officials said City Hall services would be held virtually “to the greatest extent possible.” Closures will also impact the...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
wevv.com

Emergency Blood Drive in Saline County

CARRIER MILLS, ILL-The Village of Carrier Mills will be sponsoring an Emergency Blood Drive on Monday January 10, 2022 at the Carrier Mills Grade School in Saline County Illinois. Due to COVID and staffing issues, the RED CROSS is urging everyone to go on line and book an. appointment in...
SALINE COUNTY, IL
accesswdun.com

Hall County offering Christmas tree recycling next week

Hall County residents who would like to recycle their live Christmas tree can do so as part of the annual Bring One for the Chipper event. According to a press release from Hall County Government, residents can have their trees recycled for free until Jan. 7, 2022. Undecorated live Christmas trees can be dropped off at the county's 12 compactor sites and the Hall County Recycling Center on Chestnut Street.
HALL COUNTY, GA
mybackyardnews.com

ANNUAL GARY MIRLISS BLOOD DRIVE

On Jan. 7th from 11:00am to 5:30pm and on Jan. 8th from 8am to 3pm. My family and I, in partnership with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Children’s Hospital Boston are hosting a Blood Drive, in memory of my late father Garyy Mirliss. While blood...
WRENTHAM, MA
mykdkd.com

Take Part in the 56-Day Challenge During Blood Drive in Bolivar Jan. 6

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, needs blood for local use. The organization reports a less than a three-day supply of all type O blood types, but all donations are needed to help build back reserves after the holidays. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.
ADVOCACY
theshoppersweekly.com

Centralia Elks to host blood drive

The Centralia Elks Lodge will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30 in the upstairs banquet hall of the Centralia Elks Lodge located at 235 North Locust Street. Please use the elevator entrance on the north side. Please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter CentraliaElks to schedule an appointment.
CENTRALIA, IL
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Community briefs: Blood drive scheduled

NEW PALESTINE – A blood drive in honor of Sugar Creek Elementary School student Andrew Eyerman will be held 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the school’s gymnasium. Sign up at versiti.org/IN and enter code B857. Dine to Donate scheduled. GREENFIELD – Talitha Koum Women’s Recovery...
GREENFIELD, IN
wmay.com

Turner Hosting Blood Drives

A state senator is partnering with ImpactLife to hold community blood drives in Springfield and Decatur at the start of the New Year. State Senator Doris Turner will be hosting several blood drives from January 3rd through January 8th. The blood drives will be in the Springfield and Decatur ImpactLife...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Picayune Item

Recent blood drive success, two more scheduled for January

Over the past couple of months, several blood drives have been held locally to try to meet the demand for plasma and blood, and two more are planned for next month. On Saturday, a blood drive was held in Picayune in front of the Life Church off of Highway 11 where 24 donations were collected, said Ashley Craft, who is a nurse aboard Rescue 5.
PICAYUNE, MS
theperrynews.com

Redfield blood drive planned for Tuesday at Legion Hall

DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at the following community blood drives this holiday season to prevent a blood shortage:. Redfield Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 3:30-7 p.m. at the Redfield American Legion Hall, 1116 Thomas St. Each...
DES MOINES, IA
KWQC

Drive-thru testing schedule changes next week in Whiteside Co.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Whiteside County Health Department will see some schedule changes. During the week of Dec. 27, no appointments will be necessary. In a news release, the health department explained hat the SHIELD Illinois scheduling system it has been using to schedule appointments will not be available from 12-27 through 12-30. While you will not need to make an appointment to be tested, you will still need to set-up a SHIELD Illinois account to view the results.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
wxxv25.com

Memorial hosting blood drive today

Memorial Hospital is hosting a blood drive today until 5:30. They’ve partnered with Red Cross to start hosting monthly drives to encourage donors to routinely give blood. The blood supply is at historically low levels and that means doctors may have to cancel surgeries and postpone treatments until the blood supply is back up.
BILOXI, MS
thereminder.com

Chicopee City Hall’s 150th celebration postponed to next year

CHICOPEE – Chicopee City Hall celebrates its 150th birthday on Dec. 21, but the joyous gathering in honor of the historic landmark will have to wait until 2022, according to Mayor John Vieau. While the city had initially hoped to host a celebration at the conclusion of this year,...
CHICOPEE, MA
deer-park.tx.us

Blood Drive @ DPPL

Your chance to help save lives with a blood donation is coming up on Tuesday, January 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. when Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be at the Deer Park Public Library. To donate, sign up at https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/347188 or call the library at 281-478-7208.
DEER PARK, TX

