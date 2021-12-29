Flood Warning issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Estill and Powell. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski and Rockcastle. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1115 AM EST, Emergency management as well as spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area, with the bulk of this additional rainfall expected through the evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Somerset, London, Irvine, Mount Vernon, Beattyville, McKee, Booneville, Boone, Fincastle, Science Hill, Ravenna, Shop Branch, Hurley, Middlefork, Dango, Deese, Ardery, Dabolt, Loam and Carico.

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO