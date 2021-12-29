ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Rush by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 23:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 16:43:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Weakley County in western Tennessee Eastern Obion County in western Tennessee Northwestern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 200 AM CST. * At 116 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Obion, or 11 miles southwest of Union City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Troy, Kenton, Obion, Latham, Palmersville, Trimble, Rives, Mason Hall, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Shaffner, Brundige and Terrell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Morgan, Newton, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 17:46:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morgan; Newton; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Morgan County in north central Georgia South central Walton County in north central Georgia Northeastern Newton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EST. * At 546 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oxford, or over Covington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Covington, Social Circle, Oxford, Rutledge, Herndonville, Almon and Brick Store. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 23:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CST FOR NORTHERN WEAKLEY...EASTERN OBION AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES At 130 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martin, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Latham, Palmersville, Rives, Matheny Grove, Hyndsver, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Gibbs, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Mill Creek, Shaffner, Brundige, Terrell and McConnell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Gratiot; Isabella; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the area between 4 PM and 6 PM this afternoon and evening. The heaviest snow will occur between 6 PM this evening and 1 AM Sunday. Another burst of snow will work through the area overnight before tapering off around daybreak on Sunday. Temperatures will fall from the 20s into the teens tonight. Travel conditions will become increasingly hazardous tonight given the colder temperatures.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 245 AM CST. * At 157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Palmersville, or 15 miles northwest of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Paris, Paris Landing State Park, Cottage Grove, Palmersville, Puryear, Ore Springs, Jones Mill, Foundry Hill, Crossland, Buchanan, India, Mill Creek, Osage, Whitlock, Porter Court, Conyersville, Pine Hill and Big Sandy Unit Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 18:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Charleston; Tidal Berkeley DENSE SEA FOG CONTINUES ALONG THE CHARLESTON COUNTY COAST AND PORTIONS OF TIDAL BERKELEY COUNTY A large area of sea fog will persist along the Charleston County coast this evening. The fog will impact areas from Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, West Ashley, James Island and Folly Beach northeast into parts of Downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and McClellanville. Visibilities will drop to less than 1/4 mile in this fog so motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions. The worst driving conditions will be found east of Highway 17 and around the Stono, Ashley, Cooper, Wando and South Santee Rivers as well as the Charleston Harbor.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Dodge Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-01-01 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Jefferson; Lee; Van Buren WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with the heaviest amounts south of Interstate 80. Locally higher amounts are possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, leading to near whiteout conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 07:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 09:15:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford .Multiple rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to the region today. A cold front will push the rain out of the area this evening. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * All of central Kentucky and southern Indiana. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Additional rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are expected. * WHEN...Now through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Clinton; Cumberland; Lincoln; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Russell; Simpson; Warren .Multiple rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to the region today. A cold front will push the rain out of the area this evening. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * All of central Kentucky and southern Indiana. * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Additional rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are expected. * WHEN...Now through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bath, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Laurel, Menifee, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 09:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Fleming; Jackson; Laurel; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible if embedded thunderstorms track repeatedly across the same locations. Excessive runoff will bring the possibility of flooding. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski, Rockcastle and Wayne. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Jackson, Lee, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and a few rivers will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially along the I-64 corridor.
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bell; Clay; Floyd; Harlan; Knott; Knox; Leslie; Letcher; Martin; McCreary; Perry; Pike; Whitley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Widespread rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible if embedded thunderstorms track repeatedly across the same locations. Excessive runoff will bring the possibility of flooding. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Martin. In south central Kentucky, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially south of Highway 80 along and west of I-75.
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 21:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 19:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Fayette The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 48 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kaskaskia River at Vandalia. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flood Stage. Minor flooding begins. Unprotected farmland begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Friday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 11.7 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Kaskaskia River Vandalia 18.0 18.3 Fri 7 pm 16.6 16.3 16.8 15.0 13.5
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Embarras River at Lawrenceville affecting Lawrence County. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Embarras River at Lawrenceville. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Kelly`s Lake Lane, 1160N, is inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 29.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 32.2 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Embarras River Lawrenceville 30.0 29.1 Fri 9 am CST 30.3 32.1 31.8
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Estill and Powell. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski and Rockcastle. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1115 AM EST, Emergency management as well as spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area, with the bulk of this additional rainfall expected through the evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Somerset, London, Irvine, Mount Vernon, Beattyville, McKee, Booneville, Boone, Fincastle, Science Hill, Ravenna, Shop Branch, Hurley, Middlefork, Dango, Deese, Ardery, Dabolt, Loam and Carico.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 09:40:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 5 PM. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Jackson KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky South Fork Kentucky River at Booneville affecting Owsley County. Kentucky River at Heidelberg affecting Lee County. Kentucky River near Ravenna affecting Estill County. For the Kentucky River...including Whitesburg, Hazard, Jackson, Oneida, Booneville, Heidelberg, Ravenna...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kentucky River at Heidelberg. * WHEN...From this evening to late Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening and crest at a stage of 24.1 feet by Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
LEE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 06:09:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by 5 PM. Target Area: Owsley The National Weather Service in Jackson KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky South Fork Kentucky River at Booneville affecting Owsley County. Kentucky River at Heidelberg affecting Lee County. Kentucky River near Ravenna affecting Estill County. For the Kentucky River...including Whitesburg, Hazard, Jackson, Oneida, Booneville, Heidelberg, Ravenna...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Kentucky River at Booneville. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EST Saturday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and crest at a stage of 32.4 feet by early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 09:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Perry FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1102 AM EST, Emergency management as well as spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is ongoing. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible across the warned area, with the bulk of this additional rainfall expected through the evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Estill and Powell. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, Pulaski and Rockcastle. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley and Wolfe. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1115 AM EST, Emergency management as well as spotters reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area, with the bulk of this additional rainfall expected through the evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Somerset, London, Irvine, Mount Vernon, Beattyville, McKee, Booneville, Boone, Fincastle, Science Hill, Ravenna, Shop Branch, Hurley, Middlefork, Dango, Deese, Ardery, Dabolt, Loam and Carico.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY

