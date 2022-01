The Golden State Warriors have made it clear they have no intention of trading their young players to win now, but is that the right decision?. After two consecutive years with a postseason appearance, expectations were tempered for this year’s Golden State Warriors. Yet a third of the way through the season, the Warriors have been one of the best teams in the league and look like they could again be a Finals threat. They currently have the league’s best defense, its fifth-best offense, and its best net rating. However, the Warriors do not appear eager to potentially capitalize on their early start, instead prioritizing the distant future over the present.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO