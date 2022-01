John Madden did one big thing before he died on Tuesday morning. According to USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster watched the All Madden documentary with family and friends on Christmas Day. The Fox Sports documentary, which will air on FOX Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on ESPN+ and Peacock starting Monday, Jan. 3, is all about the life and career of Madden and how he became an NFL icon.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO