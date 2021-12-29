ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Long-term JGB yields edge lower in muted trading as Nikkei retreats

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Long-term Japanese government bond yields eased on Wednesday in thin trading ahead of the new year holidays, as the Nikkei weakened.

The 10-year JGB yield and the 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point each to 0.055% and 0.465% respectively.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures barely moved at 151.85, with a trading volume of 9,405 lots.

The 30-year yield was flat at 0.680%.

"Weakness in Japanese stocks is supporting the market, but at the same time, auctions of 10- and 30-year bonds next week are a weight," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But basically the market feels like it's just drifting ahead of the new year."

Benchmark two-year and five-year JGBs didn't trade, and last yielded minus 0.100% and minus 0.085%, respectively.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Stocks close lower in muted trade, end close to records

U.S. stocks lost steam in a lackluster trading session on Friday, as major indexes closed the last day of 2021 marginally lower, but still within striking distance of record highs made during a banner year. The S&P 500 treaded water during the session but closed out 2021 up 27%, marking...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikkei#Auction#Tokyo#Stock#Government Bond#Jgb#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Auctions
Place
Tokyo, JP
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
ShareCast

US pre-open: Futures edge lower in muted trade

US futures were lower ahead of the final session of the year as traders prepared for New Year’s eve celebrations against the backdrop of growing Covid Omicron cases. Dow Jones futures were down 0.16% ahead of the opening bell, with S&P futures off 0.15% and Nasdaq down 0.18%. With...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow snaps winning streak as U.S. stocks close lower Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ended lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping its winning streak before the final day of trading in 2021. The Dow fell around 0.3%, ending a stretch of six straight days of gains, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped about 0.2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Stocks posted modest losses even as U.S. Labor Department data released Thursday showed new jobless claims fell in the week ended Dec. 25. The U.S. stock market is open for trading on Dec. 31.
STOCKS
investing.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.40%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Rubber, Transportation Equipment and Manufacturing sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.40%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Z Holdings Corp (T:4689),...
STOCKS
AFP

Stock markets waver as investors ponder Omicron impact

Stock markets wobbled Wednesday as a "Santa Claus rally" showed signs of fatigue, with investors gauging the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. London's FTSE 100 outshone other markets, rising 0.7 percent to hit a nearly two-year high as UK traders returned from a long holiday. But the traditional post-Christmas bullish mood waned in Asia and the eurozone, with markets there finishing lower. The picture was also mixed on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq retreated even as both the Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records.
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold Down, On Track for Biggest Annual Decline Since 2015

Investing.com – Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia as investors continue to monitor the implication of the omicron COVID-19 variant and central banks’ withdrawal of monetary stimulus. Gold futures edged down 0.15% to $1,803.15 by 10:18 PM ET (3:18 AM GMT). The dollar, which normally moves...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Market timer McClellan sees sharp stock-market selloff 'beginning imminently'

Market timer Tom McClellan, publisher of the McClellan Market Report, warned of a "sharp drop" in the stock market "beginning imminently" and continuing for a couple of weeks into January. Among reasons for his view, chart signals suggest the recent rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record highs appears to reflect a "blowoff exhaustion"; negative divergence in the advance-decline line, which showed most stocks were declining while the indexes rose; and the fact that the annual seasonal pattern shows a tendency for the Dow to fall during the first two to three weeks...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE pulls back from 22-month high as other markets lift

The FTSE 100 recoiled from its pandemic highs on Thursday despite broadly positive sentiment among most other major markets.Traders were more positive with FTSE 250 firms, which held marginally higher, and the junior AIM as the main index lost pace gradually throughout a quiet trading session.The FTSE 100 ended the day 17.68p, or 0.24%, lower at 7,403.01p.Sentiment was positive elsewhere but failed to provide a major lift in London as investors and traders took stock after Wednesday’s increase.Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “US markets are leading the way higher this afternoon, with the Nasdaq coming back...
STOCKS
Reuters

Nikkei retreats from 1-month high as chip stocks track U.S. peers lower

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, retreating from the previous session's one-month high, as chip-related stocks followed their U.S. peers lower. The Nikkei (.N225) declined 0.89% to 28,809.86, after touching an intraday high of 29,121.01 on Tuesday, a level not seen since Nov. 26.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil posts longest streak of gains since February after big weekly U.S. inventory drawdown

Crude oil futures finished solidly higher Wednesday after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories, pointing to more robust demand despite the threat of the omicron variant of COVID disrupting some business activity and holiday travel. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was trading 58 cents, or 0.8%, higher to settle at $76.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday to mark the loftiest settlement since Nov. 24. The sixth straight session of gains for WTI marked its longest string of gains since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Gold ticks up on lower US Treasury yields

BENGALURU (Dec 29): Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as US Treasury yields slipped, boosting the bullion's appeal in thin range-bound trading above the key level of US$1,800 per ounce. Spot gold was up 0.1% at US$1,806.45 per ounce by 0444 GMT, hovering near the intraday low of the previous...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy