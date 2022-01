It may come as a surprise to learn who belongs to the high-carbon emitters club.The richest 10 per cent of the world (around 630 million people) were responsible for more than half of global emissions from 1990 until 2015, according to Oxfam.How do you know if you’re one of them? Globally, the richest 10 per cent have incomes of above $38,000 (£28,000) a year, and the richest 1 per cent make more than $110,000 (£82,000).All that is to say, if you’re living in a developed country, there’s more of a chance you have an outsized carbon footprint than many parts...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO