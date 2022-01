London-based home-buyers purchased more properties outside the city during 2021 than in any year since 2007, analysis suggests.First-time buyers made up nearly a quarter (24%) of Londoners buying outside the capital in 2021, according to the calculations from Hamptons.The estate agent estimates that, in total, buyers based in London purchased more than 112,700 homes outside the city this year – the highest number since 2007.On average, London sellers spent £18,980 less on their home outside the capital than the price of the property they sold, Hamptons said.The average “London leaver” who moved this year sold their home for £525,910 and...

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO