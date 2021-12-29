Philippines lifts ban on new open-pit mines

To reduce the inaccuracy of using the monitoring data outside the pit to evaluate the unorganized emission dust source of open pit mine, the circulating accumulation emission model is established. Based on the model, the monitoring data in the pit can be converted into the dust emission from the pit. The main conclusions include: (1) the circulating accumulation emission model is suitable for the dust diffusion process in open pit mine. The ratio of diffusion \(\mu\) and the ratio of surplus \(\varepsilon\) were used to simulate the dust diffusion process in open pit mine, containing emission, retention and diffusion. (2) The initial value of the dust in the pit before the team operation has little influence on the final stable value. (3) When the external dust enters the pit, it will accumulate under the action of eddy current. The dust background value in the pit is different from that outside the pit. (4) The dust emission from the pit can be calculated from the monitoring data in the pit based on the circulating accumulation emission model. The model can deal with environmental changes such as the wind direction and speed, without arranging a lot of external monitoring equipment like the traditional external monitoring methods.

