Philippines lifts ban on new open-pit mines

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philippines has lifted a four-year ban on new open-pit mines, an official said Wednesday, in a bid to revitalise the country's coronavirus-battered economy slammed by activists as "short-sighted". The move sees the Philippine government reverse a ban imposed in 2017, when the then-environment minister blamed the sector for...

AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
Reuters

Australia's Lynas gets regulator nod for disposal facility in Malaysia

(Reuters) - Lynas Rare Earths Ltd said on Thursday it has got environmental approvals from Malaysian authorities to build a permanent disposal facility for water leached purification residue in the country. The Australian rare earths miner said it has done detailed assessments for the proposed facility at Gebeng industrial estate.
Rodrigo Duterte
Reuters

Philippines' Duterte signs $98.5 billion budget for 2022

MANILA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday signed a 5.024 trillion pesos ($98.45 billion) budget for next year, the Southeast Asian country's largest ever, as it aims to sustain economic recovery and manage COVID-19 outbreaks. The national budget, 11.5% bigger than this year's spending plan, is...
yicaiglobal.com

China Nonferrous Metal Bags Second Lucrative Deal to Develop Indonesian Copper Mine

(Yicai Global) Dec. 29 -- China Nonferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction has scored its second contract in less than three weeks with Indonesia’s PT Amman Mineral International, this time to build supporting facilities for a copper smelter plant that the leading Chinese nonferrous metal miner is also constructing.
sgbonline.com

Skechers Announces New Operations In The Philippines

Skechers announced that it has transitioned its operations in the Philippines from a third-party distributor to Skechers USA Philippines, Inc. to maximize its growth in the region. “The Philippines has immense potential for Skechers and with our dedicated team focused on growth and delivering the integrated capabilities of Skechers, we...
Nature.com

A new circulating accumulation emission model for assessing dust emission from open pit mine

To reduce the inaccuracy of using the monitoring data outside the pit to evaluate the unorganized emission dust source of open pit mine, the circulating accumulation emission model is established. Based on the model, the monitoring data in the pit can be converted into the dust emission from the pit. The main conclusions include: (1) the circulating accumulation emission model is suitable for the dust diffusion process in open pit mine. The ratio of diffusion \(\mu\) and the ratio of surplus \(\varepsilon\) were used to simulate the dust diffusion process in open pit mine, containing emission, retention and diffusion. (2) The initial value of the dust in the pit before the team operation has little influence on the final stable value. (3) When the external dust enters the pit, it will accumulate under the action of eddy current. The dust background value in the pit is different from that outside the pit. (4) The dust emission from the pit can be calculated from the monitoring data in the pit based on the circulating accumulation emission model. The model can deal with environmental changes such as the wind direction and speed, without arranging a lot of external monitoring equipment like the traditional external monitoring methods.
The Independent

Asia looks to China-focused trade bloc for virus recovery

Members of a China-centered Asian trade bloc that takes effect Jan. 1 are hoping the initiative, encompassing about a third of world trade and business activity, will help power their recoveries from the pandemic. The 15-member Regional and Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, includes China Japan, South Korea and many other Asian countries. It does not include the U.S. or India The deal slashes tariffs on thousands of products, streamlining trade procedures and providing mutual advantages for member nations. It also takes into account issues such as e-commerce, intellectual property and government procurement. But it has less...
Reuters

Iron ore futures end 2021 with 12% drop amid China climate efforts

BEIJING/MANILA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's benchmark iron ore futures logged their first annual decline in three, with a roller coaster year that saw prices hit record highs before nearly halving amid Beijing's strict output curbs to meet climate change goals. The most actively traded iron ore futures contract on...
airwaysmag.com

Indonesia Lifts Ban on Boeing 737 MAX

MIAMI – Indonesia’s transport ministry lifted the ban on the Boeing 737 MAX, three years after Lion Air’s (JT) fatal crash with the type took place. After a similarly fatal incident involving the type with Ethiopian Airlines (ET) in March 2019, aviation authorities around the world grounded the jet for months.
AFP

Hong Kong ban on ivory sales comes into force

A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong came into effect Friday, the culmination of a three-year process to eliminate the once rampant trade in the city. On the eve of the ban, small queues of shoppers were spotted outside some stores selling the product in the city's Sheung Wan district, according to local media reports.
Asia
Philippines
Reuters

Poland's KGHM might sell more small mines, says deputy head

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Poland's KGHM (KGH.WA) might sell more smaller projects after it put on sale two American mines, as it bids to focus on bigger ones, the company's deputy head told Reuters. The company, which is one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, plans to...
FOXBusiness

Germany shuts down half of its 6 remaining nuclear plants

Germany on Friday shut down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power. The decision to phase out nuclear power and shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy was first taken...
Shropshire Star

Germany to lift UK travel ban

The change will come into force on Tuesday, January 4. A ban on British tourists travelling to Germany is to be lifted, the German embassy has announced. From midnight on Tuesday, January 4 – or 11pm Monday UK time – people coming from the UK who are fully vaccinated or who have an important reason for travelling will be allowed to enter the country.
travelweekly.com

U.S. is lifting southern Africa entry ban

The Biden administration will lift the ban on noncitizen U.S. entry from South Africa and seven other southern African nations on Dec. 31. "The restrictions gave us time to understand omicron, and we know our existing vaccines work against omicron, [especially] boosted," assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said on Twitter. The decision, he added, was recommend by the CDC.
bostonnews.net

Mining Tailings Management Market May Set New Growth Story | China Shenhua Energy, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Anglo American

The Latest Released Mining Tailings Management market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Mining Tailings Management market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Mining Tailings Management market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as BHP Group, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Anglo American, Antofagasta, China Shenhua Energy., MMC Norilsk Nickel, Teck, Cleanaway Waste Management, Newmont Corporation, Tetra Tech.
staradvertiser.com

China accuses Walmart of ‘stupidity’ over missing Xinjiang goods in stores

China issued a stern warning to Walmart Inc. following allegations that the company’s warehouse stores in the country stopped selling items from Xinjiang, ramping up pressure on the retail giant amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the western province. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Chinese Communist...
