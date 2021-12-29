ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Guidance to Boost Accessibility and Equity in COVID-19 Vaccine Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance tied to legal standards and best practices for improving access to COVID-19 vaccine programs and ensuring nondiscrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin. Whether...

Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Modern Healthcare

HHS offers best practices for improving COVID-19 vaccine equity

COVID-19 vaccine providers need to take more steps to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, the Health and Human Services Department's Office of Civil Rights recommended in a Wednesday advisory. OCR recommended vaccine providers to maintain accurate data collection, partner with community organizations, strategically locate vaccination sites and more to ensure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

JUST IN: CDC Releases New Shortened Covid-19 Quarantine Guidance, Now Recommending Only Five Isolation Days

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday new guidance regarding quarantining for those in the general public who test positive for Covid-19. The recommendation for someone to isolate is now five days, half of the initial guidance. This five-day isolation ends for asymptomatic individuals and should be followed by five days of mask-wearing when around other people.
SCIENCE
healthleadersmedia.com

ADA May Protect Workers with COVID-19, New EEOC Guidance Says

Depending on each worker’s circumstances, the virus can cause afflictions that meet one of the ADA’s three definitions for a disability. — This article was first published Dec. 22, 2021, byCredentialing Resource Center, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. Workers who contract COVID-19 can be protected from discrimination...
LABOR ISSUES
MyChesCo

HHS Announces PandemicX Accelerator with Health IT Cohort to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently announced that 15 digital health startups are joining the 2022 PandemicX Accelerator cohort, specifically to address health inequities, create a culture for success, and deploy resources to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. PandemicX, co-led by the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, involves using digital tools and publicly accessible data to eliminate disparities and tackle drivers of inequity exacerbated by COVID-19. “I am excited for the PandemicX Accelerator cohort to work with us to collectively address health equity barriers and other disparities exacerbated by COVID-19 by using data and innovation,” said Admiral Rachel L. Levine, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health. “We are at our best when all segments of society work together; we must work collaboratively to achieve the best solutions.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Access to and safety of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in the United States Expanded Access Program: A national registry study

Background: The United States (US) Expanded Access Program (EAP) to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) convalescent plasma was initiated in response to the rapid spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of COVID-19. While randomized clinical trials were in various stages of development and enrollment, there was an urgent need for widespread access to potential therapeutic agents. The objective of this study is to report on the demographic, geographical, and chronological characteristics of patients in the EAP, and key safety metrics following transfusion of COVID-19 convalescent plasma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stockxpo.com

WHO says vaccine booster programs will prolong Covid crisis: ‘No country can boost its way out of the pandemic’

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini | Pool | Reuters. World Health Organization officials on Wednesday criticized blanket Covid-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

Third Report Details VA’s Efforts Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Veterans Affairs released the third iteration of its Coronavirus Disease 2019 Response Report – Annex B addressing the pandemic from Jan. 1 through July 31. This builds on the work captured in the department’s two previous reports, COVID-19 Response Plan and Annex...
MILITARY
MedCity News

Delivering accessible vaccine and Covid-19 resources for children and families

As the pandemic continues and both vaccine and treatment options evolve, it’s crucial for healthcare organizations to keep their patients and members updated on the latest information regarding their health and safety. Communicating with patients at this scale, especially in a climate where mistrust and disinformation are rampant, is extremely challenging and requires a proactive and continuous digital health approach. For example, the news about the approval of vaccines for children (like the FDA’s recent approval of Pfizer for kids ages 5-11 in late October) is particularly meaningful for parents and caregivers with school-age children.
EDUCATION
propertyindustryeye.com

New government guidance to limit transmission of Covid-19 in rental sector

The housing minister Christopher Pincher has sent a letter to all local authorities in England to summarise ventilation guidance and encourage behaviours by landlords and residents to help reduce the transmission of Covid-19 in residential settings. See the letter below. The move follows the introduction of Boris Johnson‘s “Plan B”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX2Now

Illinois boosts local vaccine sites during COVID-19 surge

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is helping local health departments with staffing at local health department mass vaccination sites. The move comes as the state is seeing its highest surge in COVID-19 cases during the entire pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that Illinois is adding at least 100 people...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyChesCo

$48 Million Announced to Increase the Public Health Workforce in Rural and Tribal Communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, announced the availability of nearly $48 million in American Rescue Plan funding for community-based organizations to expand public health capacity in rural and tribal communities through health care job development, training, and placement. Awardees will be able to use this funding to address workforce needs related to the long-term effects of COVID-19 as well as health information technology (IT) needs and other key workforce issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
