ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Real Sociedad pushing Man Utd to release Mata

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Sociedad are pushing Manchester United to release Juan Maya from his contract. La Real are keen to lure the former Chelsea midfielder back to La Liga for a career finale after ten years...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

The solution? Pogba 'sends' message to Man Utd boss Rangnick

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic message as he nears recovery from an ankle injury. Under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, performances have been underwhelming to say the least, with United struggling to beat rock-bottom Norwich City, as well as drawing with Swiss minnows Young Boys in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick drops wantaway Martial for Burnley clash

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has dropped wantaway striker Anthony Martial for tonight's clash with Burnley. Jesse Lingard has been included in the Manchester United squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley on Thursday night. Lingard, 29, was not part of the squad that drew 1-1 with Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Sterling: Man Utd striker Ronaldo just phenomenal

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling admits he grew up idolising Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Sterling says he's long been a fan of the veteran striker. “Ronaldo is a phenomenal footballer," Sterling said. “Cristiano is 36 years old, but he keeps himself in good psychological and physical shape. We must...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd defender Lindelof: Hopefully I can be back with the guys soon

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof says he's feeling good as he recovers from a tough December. Lindelof suffered an on-field heart scare and then tested positive for covid last week. Lindelof posted to social media: "Hi everyone, I just want to check in real quick and first of all say...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#La Real#Basque#United#Tribal Football
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Burnley head to Old Trafford hoping for a win to drag themselves out of the relegation zone - but they’ve only won a single Premier League match this season.They’ll have hope, though, after seeing fellow bottom-three sides almost do enough to really punish Manchester United; Norwich City were only beaten by a late penalty and Newcastle should have won just a couple of days ago in what was an eventual 1-1 draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyThe Clarets haven’t played since 12 December due to postponements so the fans will be hoping the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Cicinho: Why I chose Real Madrid over Sir Alex and Man Utd

Former Real Madrid defender Cicinho has recalled choosing the Spanish giants ahead of Manchester United 16 years ago. Although he was close to moving to United from Sao Paulo, Cicinho ultimately signed with Real Madrid and he has explained why. "Today marks 16 years since my arrival at Real Madrid,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick admits Cavani a positive difference to team

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits a fully fit Edinson Cavani makes a difference to their play. Rangnick made the admission when considering victory over Burnley. “Yesterday we had to play without Bruno, and we played well," Rangnick told Sky Sports News. “We played with two strikers, two wingers, two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Sevilla determined to prise Martial away from Man Utd

Sevilla is determined to prise Anthony Martial away from Manchester United. L'Equipe says Martial remains a top priority target for Sevilla. Having seen his United game-time restricted ever since Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational return switch to the Premier League, the France striker has told interim manager Ralf Rangnick personally that he wants to secure a new challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage has more questions than answers ahead of Wolves’ trip to Manchester United

Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits even his players cannot say how ready they will be to face Manchester United.The squad have been battling a coronavirus outbreak which forced the postponement of Tuesday’s trip to Arsenal.It came after Boxing Day’s visit of Watford was called off after the Hornets were unable to field a side because of the virus.Wolves go to Old Trafford on Monday – their first Premier League game since drawing 0-0 with Chelsea on December 19 – with Lage conceding he is yet to discover who will be available.He said: “After 10 days without playing, in your mind,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid tipped to pair Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappe

What the papers sayManchester United and Manchester City could both miss out on Erling Haaland with the Sun reporting Real Madrid are confident of signing both the Norway international and fellow superstar striker Kylian Mbappe. The paper reports the Spanish giants will move for the Paris St Germain frontman on a free transfer at the end of the season and are also confident of signing 21-year-old Haaland due to a ‘special relationship’ with Dortmund.Elsewhere, Newcastle are hoping to secure Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, 31, next week, The Telegraph reports. The same paper carries the rumour that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds.But the England pair were back in the starting line-up in west London, and Foden’s goal made it a perfect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte warns January window alone will not turn Spurs into challengers

Antonio Conte has warned that it will take more than the January transfer window to turn his side into Premier League challengers.Conte is planning a meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici to discuss the plans for January, having made his initial assessments on his squad.The Italian has been vocal about extra quality being required despite lifting an under-performing squad into the top-four race.Several key additions over the next few weeks could help Spurs push towards Champions League qualification, but Conte says there is no quick fix that will see the club make ground on Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

10 Barcelona stars in isolation as Covid outbreak grips La Liga club

Barcelona have announced three more of their players have tested positive for Covid which means ten of their stars have the virus.The La Liga club said on Thursday Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Ez Abde are all now in isolation after returning a positive result. It’s more bad news for the Spanish club who had announced on Wednesday that Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all had Covid.Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are all already in isolation and the outbreak at the club has put their match against Real Mallorca on 2 January in doubt. Mallorca...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy