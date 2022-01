Funeral service for Jimmy Donald Stroupe, 74, of North Richland Hills, was held at noon on Monday, Dec. 20, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Larry Tefteller officiating. The family was receiving friends at 11:00 am prior to the service. Burial with military honors was held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

