Barbados Shines as Top Sustainable Destination

By Linda S. Hohnholz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing up on the Conde Nast top 12 sustainable tourism destinations, there is the only Caribbean standout: Barbados. The island of Barbados is setting new benchmarks, and it is the Atlantic Ocean coral island to watch for its transition to renewables. Barbados is a new republic in one of...

La Dutsa: A $ 100 million luxury icebreaker stranded in Uzuwaya for extraordinary reasons.

It is a kind of one. During its launch, in Holland, a year ago, Presented as the planet’s “first luxury icebreaker”. Its owner paid $ 100 million. It breaks the ice up to 40 centimeters and allows for practically seven seas. “From the Arctic to the Antarctic,” says the website proudly Amels boat, Its owner. La Dutsa – That’s how they named it – They make its first voyage. It has already traveled to many parts of the world. He reached Kamchatka, New Guinea, the Maldives, the Cape Town skirt and finally the Tierra del Fuego. The trip was originally planned for December 21st to spend Christmas in Antarctica, but an unusual mistake thwarted their plans. When he stood in the harbor உசுவையா, Its crew lowered the anchor without checking whether the other end of the chain was properly connected and lost it at the bottom of the sea. Maritime laws did not allow him to travel without the anchor, so the province of Argentina prevented him from leaving again. The crew and passengers left the province by plane, while Fujian Divers searched for the anchor in the depths of the Beagle Canal.
Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
British family denied entry to Tahiti after 20-hour journey due to France travel ban

A British family was denied entry to the holiday island of Tahiti and detained for six days before being deported - due to France’s current ban on UK travellers.Steve Goode and his partner Charlotte were embarking on a £15,000 dream holiday to the exclusive Polynesian island, and only realised on arrival that they were barred from entering the country.Travelling with their six-month-old daughter, the Goodes had left London on 17 December - just a day after France announced its travel ban on all British visitors but those with an “essential reason” for entry.They flew to Los Angeles, where they...
Why Moorea should be your top destination in French Polynesia

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When many travelers are planning a vacation to French Polynesia, often times, the top draws are Tahiti and Bora Bora. And while both of those are more than worthy of a visit (or several), visitors to the South Pacific region should also consider spending time in Moorea, the second largest island in French Polynesia just to the west of Tahiti.
Florida, Italy Top Travelers’ List Of Destinations For 2022

Florida and Italy top travelers’ lists for 2022, but how they plan to get there, where they’ll stay, and for how long varies. TravelAwaits surveyed 1,615 people ages 50 and up about their 2022 travel plans as well as their plans for retirement. Want to peer inside your peers’ minds? We’ve got all the juicy details!
Southwest Michigan Ranked As One Of The Top Tourist Destinations For 2022

Southwest Michigan has turned up on a list of the top 50 travel destinations around the world for 2022. TravelAndLeisure.com compiled the list which includes such locations as Antarctica and Queensland, Australia. It writes that southwest Michigan offers beaches with ocean-like views, but says they used to be the main draw to the area. Now, it says the region boasts “new high-style accommodations and hyper-local experiences are giving us more reasons to go.” The site lists spas in South Haven, the Harbor Grand Hotel in New Buffalo, and the new trails in Union Pier as attractions. It also touts southwest Michigan’s wine and beer makers, naming Waypost Brewing Company in Fennville and Penny Royal Cafe and Provisions in Saugatuck. Southwest Michigan comes in 44th on the list. It ranks the number one 2022 destination as Abruzzo, Italy followed by Alaska. You can find the article right here.
The New World’s Leading Tourism Initiative is in Jamaica

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) has received special recognition as the World’s Leading Tourism Initiative at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2021. Held on December 16, in Dubai, the award scheme, which celebrated its 28th edition this year, acknowledges,...
German Tour Operators Return to Seychelles on Exciting Fam Trip

After months of relying on virtual activities, Tourism Seychelles hosted its first educational tour since the beginning of the pandemic for a small group of German tour operator representatives. The trip, which took place from December 10 – 15, was organized in partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, Club Med and with...
Tourism Seychelles and Emirates Airlines Host Exciting GCC Agent’s Fam Trip

Tourism Seychelles hosted its second fam trip in association with its airline partner Emirates Airlines from December 13-16, 2021. The activity follows a media trip in September with leading GCC-based magazines. Participating in the trip were the airline’s and destination’s top sellers in the GCC, winners of an incentive announced on ceremony on October 24.
How Britain became the world's top divorce destination

The UK has long been the world’s top destination for divorces. Ever since the landmark White v White case in 2001, marriage became viewed as a partnership, with equal contribution from husband and wife, whether through financial means or taking care of the family. In the case of Martin...
Top Destination News From December

December came with a lot of news, from new and tighter entry restrictions for destinations worldwide to new insights surrounding incredible destinations like Antarctica and Japan. Read on to see what you might've missed this month. You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms...
Miami Beach is priciest New Year’s Eve destination in the world

The Scottish capital of Edinburgh ($221) is the most expensive European destination, while Rio de Janeiro ($206) in Brazil came out as the priciest city in Latin America. The South Florida island city of Miami Beach is the most expensive destination in the world for overnight accommodation this coming New Year’s Eve, according to the latest hospitality industry survey.
Norse Atlantic Airways launches new transatlantic service in 2022

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that will offer affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority issued an air operator’s certificate (AOC) to Norse Atlantic Airways. The new airline is on track to start transatlantic flights in spring 2022.
Hello 2022 and Code Red, Climate Friendly Travel

Despite the permanent drama of an intensifying Pandemic, 2021 also underscored the magnitude of our creeping, existential global Climate Crisis. Weather extremes decimated communities on all continents – crazy floods in Europe and Canada: massive forest fires in the US and Australia: droughts in Africa: Typhoons in the Pacific and Atlantic. And growing numbers of Climate refugees around the world.
The best destinations to visit in 2022

Well, 2021 was a year - much like 2020, in fact. A nonstop merry-go-round of ever-changing pandemic restrictions, both in the UK and abroad, meant opportunities to travel were few and far between and had to be grabbed with a gusto bordering on desperate.Although Omicron is already plunging travellers back into a world of border closures and testing red tape, there are glimmers of hope on the horizon for 2022: vaccination programmes, including the administering of booster jabs, are much further along than even a few months ago.So, though none of us has a crystal ball, The Independent’s travel team...
Quarantine Free Travel from Turkey to Singapore Starts

Fully vaccinated travelers can now enjoy quarantine-free access to Singapore from Turkey, effective 16 December 2021, via Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) flights. Singapore Airlines operates 3 times weekly VTL flights between Istanbul and Singapore, offering Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class. services. In addition to quarantine-free travel to...
A New Government List of High-Risk Travel Countries

The New Year means for Malta, Italy and Canada to be considered high rish COVID countries for Germany. Germans love to travel, but traveling to a high-risk country means 10 days quarantine when not vaccinated and returning to Germany. Citizens from high-risk countries have the same rules and need to...
Traveling to Japan? How to Book your Approved Quarantine Hotel?

Agoda has launched Japan Alternative Quarantine (Japan AQ) packages to offer greater options for Japanese citizens returning home for holidays from ‘high-risk’ countries as COVID-19 continues to hinder free movement. Japan AQ leverages Agoda’s cutting-edge technology to improve accessibility and make it more efficient for travelers looking to...
