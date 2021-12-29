ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Giants’ backup QB situation has gone all wrong

By Ryan Dunleavy
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

Backup quarterback for the Giants used to be among the cushiest jobs in America.

The responsibilities included throwing extra passes in practices, wearing a headset on game days and golfing on off-days with iron man Eli Manning. It hasn’t been that way since Daniel Jones replaced Manning as the starter, but it has never been a more glaring weakness than it has been during the past month.

When Jones went out with what is now a season-ending neck injury, the Giants had a 4-7 record after a 3-2 “hot” stretch and sat 1 ¹/₂ games back of the last NFC playoff spot, with wins over three teams ahead of them. Since then, however, the Giants are 0-4 in games started by Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm, both of whom played this past Sunday against the Eagles and ranked No. 37 and No. 38, respectively, among the 38 quarterback performances graded last week by Pro Football Focus.

“I like the way Mike puts the team first and comes out and works,” head coach Joe Judge said as he waited on inevitably naming Glennon as his starter for Sunday against the Bears. “There are some things collectively that we have to do better as an offense all-around. Mike comes in with a positive attitude every week and stays ready.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KE3xE_0dY2Z0Ej00
Mike Glennon and Colt McCoy

How did the Giants wind up in a dire situation behind the injury-plagued Jones?

Colt McCoy went 1-1 as Jones’ backup in 2020, keeping the team’s playoff aspirations afloat in the lowly NFC East. He was offered, during the season, a contract extension for 2021, with the expectation for both sides to keep open communication lines, according to league sources. Something got lost in translation.

At least one other interested team was told McCoy planned to return to New York, but the Giants decided to go in a different direction shortly before the March 15 start of free agency. The change in thinking behind the scenes was two-fold: Save money against a tight cap as the Giants targeted a couple of big-money playmakers and pursue a stronger-armed quarterback to fight the northeast winds after McCoy’s Week 15 performance in a 20-6 loss to the Browns (19-for-31 for 221 yards) raised concerns.

So, McCoy did not have an offer to accept in March. Expiring offers are not an uncommon NFL practice — one former Giant shared a similar experience during the Jerry Reese-Tom Coughlin era — and it barely registered a blip on the radar at the time to sign Glennon and swap in one veteran journeyman backup for another.

But Giants fans will never forget again: All backups are not the same. Eleven days after Glennon signed a one-year, $1.375 million deal, McCoy signed a one-year, $1.21 million deal with the Cardinals. McCoy made $2.25 million with the Giants, who sang his high-character praises to the beneficiary Cardinals.

Backup quarterbacks across the NFL this season are 21-42-1 as injury- or COVID-19-related fill-in starters, not including the Texans’ Davis Mills (2-7) who took over for a benched Tyrod Taylor. The Giants’ season-opening second- and third-stringers from last year, McCoy and Cooper Rush (Cowboys), are a combined 3-1.

It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, of course. McCoy and Rush are playing behind top offensive lines. The immobile Glennon is a sitting duck behind the Giants’ porous blocking.

Of the eight teams that have had to go at least three-deep at starting quarterback, only the Giants are winless without their starter, highlighting Jones’ value. Only the Panthers’ Cam Newton (0-5) and the Saints’ Trevor Siemian (0-4) have more starts without a win than Glennon (0-3).

It is fair for the Giants to have expected better from Glennon, who registered an 80.1 quarterback rating last season (Jones’ was 80.4) when he completed 62 percent of passes with seven touchdowns and five interceptions for the Jaguars during five starts in a 15-game losing streak. Of all the backups with more than one start, Glennon’s 55.7 passer rating for the season is the lowest, while McCoy’s 101.4 is the second-highest. Fromm’s 37.6 is the lowest for single-game starters.

“I think if we could pinpoint one thing, then we’d already have that answered and be playing at a higher level,” Glennon said. “All across the board I think we need to execute better.”

Life as a Giants backup quarterback isn’t what it used to be.

— Additional reporting by Paul Schwartz

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields and Andy Dalton are back at practice, but the Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation is up in the air against the New York Giants, who will play both Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm

New York Giants coach Joe Judge announced Wednesday morning that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm both will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears are still working through their depth chart with Justin Fields (ankle) and Andy Dalton (groin) returning to practice as the team sorts through its situation at the position. Fields was limited in practice Wednesday, while ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s New York Giants News

The New York Giants have a ton of injuries going into this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. They’re already going to be without quarterback Daniel Jones for this game (and the rest of the season) and it looks like some offensive weapons will be out too. New...
NFL
FanSided

Who Will be the NY Giants QB in 2022?

The NY Giants are in the midst of another disastrous season and the only remaining thing that mattered was evaluating Daniel Jones and now he’s shutdown for the season. NY Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ season is done, his future in New York murkier than ever. Jones finished the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Colt Mccoy
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ home finale, including Andy Dalton’s start and Robert Quinn’s bid to break a franchise record — plus our Week 17 predictions

The Chicago Bears will host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, closing the books on their home schedule for the 2021 season. Favored for just the fourth time in 16 games, the Bears are hoping to build on last weekend’s dramatic comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks. With kickoff against the Giants approaching, here’s our snapshot look at the game. Chicago Bears (5-10) vs. New York ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Backups#American Football#Nfc#Eagles#Pro Football Focus
CBS Chicago

Andy Dalton To Start As The Bears Take On The Giants Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — With Justin Fields continuing to deal with pain from his ankle injury, Andy Dalton will start as quarterback as they host the Giants in their final home game of the season on Sunday. Bears Coach Matt Nagy says that Nick Foles will serve as backup against the Giants. No Justin Fields again. Matt Nagy announces Andy Dalton will get the start at QB vs the Giants with Nick Foles serving as the backup. @cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) December 31, 2021 All three quarterbacks returned to practice at Halas Hall on Wednesday with Fields recovering from an ankle injury and Dalton...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cam Newton's comeback tour in Carolina hits snag

Less than two months after resurfacing with the Carolina Panthers, former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton looks to be done as the team's starter. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold, who returned to the lineup in relief of Newton in a blowout loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, will get the start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy