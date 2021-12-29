FCPT acquired two wellnow urgent care properties for $5.4M

Harmony Gold is down more than 45% from its Q3 2020 highs, massively underperforming the Gold Miners Index. Investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) have had to endure a volatile year, with most of the volatility being to the downside. This is evidenced by a 13% decline year-to-date in the ETF, with some producers sliding over 50% from their Q3 2020 highs. Harmony Gold (HMY) is one miner that's been hit especially hard due to its razor-thin all-in sustaining cost margins [AISC], and while production is growing, costs are increasing at a similar pace. Given that several high-quality miners with industry-leading margins are also on sale and sitting near oversold levels, I see Harmony as an inferior way to buy the sector-wide dip.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO