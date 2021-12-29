ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Rises Above 1.5%

By Hannah Miao, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields jumped Wednesday as investors continue to monitor developments on the omicron Covid variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged 7.2 basis points at 1.553% by 4:00 p.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond jumped 6.4 basis points to 1.966%. Yields move inversely...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

US 10-yr yield back above 1.6, 30-yr yield above 2.0

US treasury yields surged sharply overnight as investors continued to adjust themselves “living with the virus”. Omicron is now generally taken as being much less harmful to the global economy as initially feared, despite record infection numbers. 10-year yield closed up 0.116 to 1.628, back above 1.6 handle...
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Hit Record High, Led by Travel Sector; Wizz Air Up 12%

LONDON — European stocks hit a record high on Tuesday as the new year momentum continued in global markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.8% higher, having earlier reached an intraday record of 495.41. Most sectors and major bourses were in positive territory. Airline and travel stocks were...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; Tech Stocks Under Pressure Amid Rising U.S. Bond Yields

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific struggled for direction in Wednesday morning trade, as technology stocks in the region came under pressure amid rising U.S. bond yields. Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent fell about 2% in early trade. The Chinese tech giant on Tuesday announced that it will be divesting 2.6% of its equity interest in Sea Limited.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Johns Hopkins University#The Commerce Department#Cnbc
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Are Flat After the Dow Notches a Record Close

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a record close as investors flocked to shares that stand to benefit from an economic recovery. Futures on the blue-chip Dow dipped 15 points. S&P 500 futures were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures edged...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank stocks get a broad boost from recent big jump in Treasury yields

Bank stocks were getting a big, broad boost Tuesday with Treasury yields rallying for a second-straight day, as fears that the spike the omicron variant of the coronavirus will hurt the economy continued to fade. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF rallied 2.3% toward a six-week high, with all 93 of its equity components gaining ground, after climbing 2.0% on Monday. Among the ETF's most active components, shares of Bank of America Corp. rose 3.4%, Wells Fargo & Co. tacked on 3.1%, Citigroup Inc. gained 2.2% and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. advanced 2.9%. Bank and broker Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock rose 3.2% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gainers. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 4.2 basis points to a 2 1/2-month high of 1.670%, after surging 11.6 basis points on Monday. Rising longer-term interest rates can help banks grow profits, as they can widen the spread banks earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded by shorter-term liabilities. The bank ETF has now gained 4.9% over the past three months, while the Dow has advanced 8.4%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
CBS Miami

The Great Resignation: Labor Department Says 4.5 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs In November

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Great Resignation continues. The Labor Department says 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, a new record. Many of those resignations are coming in the restaurant industry, trucking, and healthcare. “People don’t want to always settle for the same thing that they might have settled for in employment in the past. Now we know that many jobs can be done remotely. Now we know that there can be a higher degree of flexibility,” says Bankrate Economist Mark Hamrick. He says people are quitting in the middle of a worker shortage. There are 10.6 million job openings in...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold, silver see price pressure amid higher USDX, rising Treasury yields

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS As yields rise, U.S. stocks struggle to hold gains

Jan 3 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. AS YIELDS RISE, U.S. STOCKS STRUGGLE TO HOLD GAINS (1002 EST/1502 GMT) Major U.S. indexes kicked off the first trading day of 2022...
STOCKS
bondbuyer.com

U.S. Treasury will support Puerto Rico foreign excise tax for one more year

The United States Treasury agreed to provide support for Puerto Rico’s Act 154 tax for an additional year. Act 154 is a 4% excise tax on the revenues of foreign corporate subsidiaries based in Puerto Rico. In 2011 U.S. Treasury agreed to a tax credit for the Act 154 payments on a temporary basis. The credit has since been extended beyond its original sunset. Puerto Rico’s Treasury Department announced on Wednesday the U.S. Treasury’s publication of a final regulation.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Gold gains as Treasury yields dip from highs

Gold prices rose in thin trade on Thursday, giving up earlier losses as the U.S. Treasury yields eased from one-month highs, offsetting pressure from a firm dollar. Spot gold was last up 0.5% at $1,813.16 per ounce by 1347 EDT (1847 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,814.10.
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

U.S. Treasury Yields Inch Higher With Omicron in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields inched higher Tuesday as omicron developments remained in focus for investors. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was marginally higher at 1.482% by 4:05 p.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 1.6 basis points to 1.902%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy