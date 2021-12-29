ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foresthill, CA

Foresthill Woman Trapped After Tree Falls On House In Snowstorm

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMkHI_0dY2Xaf600

FORESTHILL (CBS13) — The Placer County community of Foresthill is in survival mode right now. The power is out and downed trees have left the area looking like more of a disaster zone.

So much snow had fallen so fast, first responders could not get to people calling for help while being trapped in their own homes.

Four separate oak trees fell on a Foresthill home on Bellwood Court with a family sleeping inside. The living room ceiling was left with a giant hole and the broken beams and Insulation exposed.

Becky Cody is staying in a nearby motel now.

She lives in the home with her boyfriend and mother-in-law. They were asleep when the first massive tree crashed through the roof.

“We heard a bunch of snowfall, and then it was crack, crack, crack, crack, bang,” Cody said. “I mean, scariest time of my life.”

She called 9-1-1 immediately.

“Dispatch was super nice but they’re like ‘There is no way to get to you,’ ” Cody said. “There’s trees down everywhere.”

Trapped in a snowstorm, and as she waited for help, more trees started falling too.

“I never expected to be running from room to room, avoiding trees falling into my house and on top of me,” Cody said.

Friends and neighbors were eventually able to use chainsaws to free her from the home.

“Huge shoutout to the Foresthill community,” Cody said.

Across Foresthill, there was more damage.

The Stephen family is running off generators with no estimated time when power could be restored.

“And actually over here, a tree hit my house,” Frank Stephen said. “People are really helping out other people.”

Auburn Lowry went grocery shopping for people unable to get past unplowed roads.

“I got some milk and frozen peas, fig bars, just some snacks and things that friends needed,” Lowry said.

This snow storm wreaked havoc in Foresthill. It’s left Becky Cody homeless, but also with a full heart.

“I mean we’re all alive,” Cody said. “Luckily, Foresthill has a really tight community.”

Cody says she has lived through the Bay Area’s biggest earthquakes and says this snow storm was definitely the scariest experience she has ever had.

She says she doesn’t expect she’ll be able to move back into her home for a year because of the extensive damage.

Comments / 1

Related
fox9.com

Woman rescued after fall in cave at Minnehaha Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked on Wednesday to rescue a woman after a fall inside a cave at the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis. Firefighters were called out to Minnehaha Falls just before 6 p.m. for the incident. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the victim was with another person deep inside the cave behind the frozen falls when she slipped and was unable to climb out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Foresthill, CA
Foresthill, CA
Crime & Safety
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Foresthill, CA
Accidents
WECT

Hiker rescued after fall on trail, hanging on by tree root

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The Corbett Fire Department said a woman fell off the trail at Multnomah Falls, clung to a root about 300 feet off the ground and was rescued by firefighters on Monday afternoon. The fire department said just after 2 p.m. Monday, it responded...
ACCIDENTS
Cape Gazette

Man dies after tree falls on him near Milton

Delaware State Police are investigating after a Laurel man was struck and killed by a tree he was cutting down near Milton. The man, 59, was clearing trees at 2:11 p.m. Dec. 20 on a lot off Huff Road when his chainsaw became stuck in a tree that was on the ground, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police. An excavator was used by another employee to lift the tree so the man could free his chainsaw. After recovering his chainsaw, Hatchell said, the man turned to walk away when the elevated tree snapped, and a portion fell on the man, striking his torso. The man was transported to Beebe Healthcare where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
DELAWARE STATE
nowhabersham.com

Elderly woman escapes house fire after falling asleep with lit cigarette

A lit cigarette caused a house fire in Alto that forced an elderly woman from her home. Fortunately, the woman, who told officials she fell asleep while smoking, escaped the fire without any serious injuries. The blaze broke out shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, December 17, inside a residence at...
ALTO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Earthquake#Snowstorm#Tree#Traffic Accident#Foresthill Woman#Bellwood Court#Insulation
BBC

Family escape injury after tree falls on their van

A family have had a lucky escape after strong winds took down a tree which fell on their van in County Londonderry. It happened near a Home Bargains store in Limavady. At the time, winds were recorded gusting between 80-100km/h (50-60mph) at nearby Magilligan. "I went over to offer help...
ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

One Person Injured After Tree Falls on Car in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday night after a tree fell onto a car in the Shepherd Canyon neighborhood, according to authorities. The Oakland firefighters Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, saying that Shepherd Canyon Road was closed at Shelterwood Drive until further notice after the tree fell on the vehicle. **ADVISORY** Shepherd Canyon Road is closed at Shelterwood Dr. until further notice. A tree has fallen on a vehicle and is blocking the roadway. One person transported with minor injuries. #oakland pic.twitter.com/le2Rogn0qL — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) December 30, 2021 Firefighters said the roadway is currently blocked. One person transported with minor injuries. Fire crews remain on the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Sacramento

‘Concerned My Brother’s Not Coming Home’: Family Battles To Remain Hopeful In Search For Missing Skier At Northstar

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — As search and rescue teams at Northstar ski resort battle time and extreme weather trying to locate a missing skier, the family battles to keep hope alive. Rory Angelotta, 43, from Truckee, has been missing for two days. Kelsey Angelotta and her brother Rory Angelotta (credit: Kelsey Angelotta) “We don’t know if he’s walking around or if he’s hunkered down in a snow cave, or if he’s injured, or buried,” said sister Kelsey Angelotta, who refuses to believe the worst. She added, “We’re very concerned my brother’s not coming home to us but we’re still very hopeful.” An avid skier,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KREX

2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over a week

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a week. Boulder County sheriff’s officials say ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on the intermediate Hotdog Alley run […]
COLORADO STATE
CBS San Francisco

Clearing Skies Aid Crews Searching For Missing Tahoe Skier

NORTHSTAR AT TAHOE (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol helicopter equipped with a high-tech detection device began crisscrossing the skies over the Northstar ski resort Thursday morning, hoping to pick up a signal from an avalanche safety beacon that missing Truckee skier Rory Angelotta may have been carrying with him. The Placer County sheriff said Angelotta was an experienced skier and was believed to have avalanche equipment on his person when he disappeared amid blizzard conditions on Saturday. Efforts resumed today in the search for missing skier Rory Angelotta at @Northstar_CA Over 60 personnel met today on the first clear day...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Beware the falling trees

The wet, heavy snow is causing trees to come down all around Plumas County. Some have smashed into houses, others onto vehicles, and many onto power lines. There is little warning when these trees topple over, which makes it incredibly dangerous. The public is warned to beware of unusual movement or sounds.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
WGNtv.com

Cicero firefighter injured after falling through floor of house

CICERO, Ill — A firefighter in Cicero was injured after falling through a floor while responding to a house fire. The fire started around 5:45 a.m. Friday at a home located at 5413 W 30th Place. Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania said firefighters were entering the house when the first-floor collapsed into the basement.
CICERO, IL
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy