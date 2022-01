We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Samsung is running a last minute “Exclusive Holiday Offer” on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that gets its price down somewhere in the range of a Pixel 6, assuming you have a phone to trade. Thanks to a combination of instant discount and trade-in offer, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be yours for as low as $649. As insane as that sounds, Samsung is further juicing the deal by giving you a free leather case ($80) and free Galaxy Buds 2 ($150) with it. This is a hell of a deal.

