Burning Rock reaffirms 2021 Revenue guidance of RMB500M

Although the company operates in a "boring business", sales are growing at a double-digit rate. My previous article on Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY), was mainly about the general business model and risks. Now it's time for an update with Q3 numbers, again comparing with both 2019 and 2020 (as 2020 was very special). In that article I mentioned that B2B ("DHL Express" and "DHL Global Forwarding") should rather be compared to 2019 and B2C ("DHL Supply Chain", "eCommerce Solutions", "P&P Germany") to 2020. I wanted to find out whether 2020 was just a once in a lifetime year in the B2C segment or a long-term upward trend. These effects now play less of a role in Q3 than in Q2, but should still be taken into account.

