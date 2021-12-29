ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Burning Rock reaffirms 2021 Revenue guidance of RMB500M

By Mamta Mayani
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) expects its 2021...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Diamondback Energy Has Downside Protection With A Lot Of Growth Potential

The common stock still has more appreciation potential as the economic recovery continues. Diamondback Energy (FANG) common stock has climbed quite a bit from the low price seen in fiscal year 2020. Nonetheless, this stock, like many in the industry is relatively cheap compared to many other names. That is in spite of the fact that demand appears to be exceeding supply for the foreseeable future. For investors, that creates a situation where the downside potential of the stock is limited for the time being while the upside potential is considerable.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Bnr#Burning Rock Biotech
etfdailynews.com

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR): Price Down $-0.08 (-0.81)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.71)% Over Past Hour

Currently, BNR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.71%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as BNR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Arogo Capital Acquisition raises $103.5M via Nasdaq IPO

Arogo Capital Acquisition (AOGO) closed its Nasdaq IPO raising $103.5M, which included full exercise of the underwriters' option. The company sold 9M units at $10.00 per unit. In addition, exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 1.35M units. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
Seeking Alpha

Omnicell completes $100M acquisition of ReCept

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) completed the acquisition of ReCept Holdings for $100M in cash, subject to adjustments. The addition of ReCept’s specialty pharmacy management services for health systems, provider groups, and federally qualified health centers expands Omnicell’s Advanced Services portfolio to address the specialty pharmacy market. ReCept recorded annual recurring...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

BeyondSpring EPS misses by $0.10

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.48 misses by $0.10. As of September 30, 2021, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $91.6M. The company believes it has sufficient cash to support its ongoing clinical programs over the next year, including its immuno-oncology pipeline.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Deutsche Post: Strong Growth Continues; Stock Is Now Undervalued

Although the company operates in a "boring business", sales are growing at a double-digit rate. My previous article on Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSGY), was mainly about the general business model and risks. Now it's time for an update with Q3 numbers, again comparing with both 2019 and 2020 (as 2020 was very special). In that article I mentioned that B2B ("DHL Express" and "DHL Global Forwarding") should rather be compared to 2019 and B2C ("DHL Supply Chain", "eCommerce Solutions", "P&P Germany") to 2020. I wanted to find out whether 2020 was just a once in a lifetime year in the B2C segment or a long-term upward trend. These effects now play less of a role in Q3 than in Q2, but should still be taken into account.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Co-Diagnostics at a three-month high extending post-merger gains

Co-Diagnostics (CODX +12.1%) shares are trading at the highest level since mid-September after the company announced a transaction under which Advanced Conceptions and Idaho Molecular will become two of its subsidiaries. On Dec 21, the company has struck two separate agreements and plans of mergers with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Advanced...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Biotricity on the rise after announcing $12M debt financing

Biotricity (BTCY +7.3%) is trading higher after the company announced the completion of a $12M non-convertible debt financing provided by SWK Funding LLC (NASDAQ:SWKH). Per the contractual terms, the health tech company will have an initial interest-only period of two years extendable to three years with a 40% principal balloon payment scheduled at the end of the five-year term of the loan.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Cue Health spikes to reach a three-month high

The shares of newly IPO’ed medical diagnostics company Cue Health (HLTH +12.5%) have added more than a tenth to reach the highest level since late September. About 1.1K company shares have changed hands in line with the 65-day average. After making its trading debut in September, Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Lucid Diagnostics gains as analyst sees over 200% upside

Medical diagnostics company Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) has added ~8.9% in the pre-market on below-average volume after Ascendiant Capital began its coverage on the micro-cap stock with a $16 per share target to imply a premium of ~225.2% upside to Thursday’s close. About 56.2K Lucid (LUCD) shares have changed hands...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Cigna Gains After Reaffirming Guidance, 10% EPS Growth in 2022

Investing.com – Cigna stock (NYSE:CI) traded 1% higher Monday after the company reiterated its outlook for the ongoing financial year as well as the next. The insurer said its officials expect to reaffirm the projections in meetings with investors and analysts over the next several weeks. Releasing its third-quarter...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
43K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy