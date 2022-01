Our accountability reporter, Will Schick, has been promoted to fill my shoes. He first came to SSM as an intern after a decade of service in the Marine Corps. At the time, he was also leading a writing group at Miriam’s Kitchen. He continued volunteering with us when he went on to work for other media outlets before joining our staff. He has an MFA in creative writing, is pursuing a master’s in journalism, and is halfway through a yearlong fellowship with The Poynter Institute for Media Studies. I couldn’t leave things in better hands and I’m thrilled to see how things evolve as we turn the page and I become a customer.

