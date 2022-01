It feels like COVID-19 is running rampant, again. I don't know about you, but it seems like everyone I know has either contracted the virus or has a close family member with it. I've been hearing stories over the last week of people missing out on family gatherings. So, what's the best thing to do? Get tested. Right? You learn whether or not you have it, and you can quarantine and stay away from others. This is definitely something easy to do with pop-up clinics throughout Ocean County.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO