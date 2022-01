Due to Christmas falling on a Saturday this year, the Washington County Communications Center will be conducting their normal monthly siren test on Friday. The sirens are normally tested on the last Saturday of the month, but as many families will be celebrating the holiday during that time, the communications center and emergency management agency have adjusted their schedule to 11 a.m. Friday to be less disruptive to family gatherings. As always, any abnormalities or malfunctions of the siren in your area can be reported to the city you are currently in, or to the Washington County Emergency Management Facebook page, or contact Marissa Reisen at 319-653-3015 or mreisen@wps.co.washington.ia.us.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO