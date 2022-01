SARTELL — St. Cloud defeated New Ulm 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon in girls’ hockey action at the Sartell Invitational at Bernick’s Arena. New Ulm scored the first three goals of the game, two in the first period and one in the second, before St. Cloud scored five unanswered goals to win. Malorie Anderson, Julia Helget and Evie Sellner scored a goal for the Eagles. Afton Hulke added two assists for New Ulm, while Maddi O’Connor, Helget and Brooke Arenson each had an assist.

2 DAYS AGO