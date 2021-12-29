GENSUSA COLUMN: And just like that, it was over

And just like that, it was over. Christmas came in with a fury, many furry friends, and left in a flash. Why do such joyous times pass too quickly after so much planning and preparing for celebrations?. My Christmas began in October. This was the year the entire family...
Packing what little she had for the days of travel ahead, her thoughts would drift back to her husband. How could she be so lucky to have this man who loved her, despite the fact she was pregnant and it wasn't his child?. She was nervous about the birth of...
Let’s just take a moment to acknowledge something wonderful. I’m speaking of the largely unheralded day after Christmas. Let us all exhale together now. Let us sleep in or flop on the couch or watch a football game or try out the new skis. Let us stay in our jammies until 11 a.m. if we wish, have a second or third cup of coffee and start reading the new novel you unwrapped 24 hours earlier.
As a child of the gothic Southern Appalachian mountains, the screeching echoes of hard times and the bristling sound of the departure of loved ones have been constant bellows in my ear. I am no stranger to sorrows that settle deep in the bones’ marrow or tears that flow from...
Keith Thibodeaux starred in one of the most popular sitcoms of its time in the 1950s, I Love Lucy, and today, Little Ricky himself is no longer so little. Actually, Keith played one of the Little Rickys—there were others, too. The role of Lucy and Ricky’s son was actually played by six different actors; Keith, another child actor, and two sets of twins.
You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
Carrie decides to sell the apartment she shared with Big in the fourth episode of ‘And Just Like That.’ She’s left shocked when she learns one of her friends is getting a divorce!. Carrie wakes up in her old apartment just like in the old days. Instead...
Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was devastated when producer Bob Ezrin decided that bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons should sing the classic song "God Of Thunder". The track, from the band's iconic "Destroyer" album, has become a signature song for...
Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife Lisa were caught ranting about a “f—cking female reporter” on a phone call overheard by the female reporter. The reporter in question is Olivia Nuzzi who had reached out to the couple to chat about a piece she was working on about Dr. Oz for New York Magazine.
LINCOLN PARK — Harrison Bean, 5, is happy the Grinch delivers packages on his street. The Grinch — or, rather, UPS driver Jermaine Marks — delighted neighbors last week when he showed up to deliver packages to homes in Chicago, green fur, pug-like nose and all. He decorated his delivery truck like a reindeer, with a big, red nose on the front.
If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spent New Year’s Eve apart amid ongoing rumors the two are headed for a divorce. “Happy New Year’s Eve 2021,” Spelling, 48, captioned a photo with four of her children at Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa. “The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies.
Think Rudolph is a funny name for a reindeer? It could have been Reginald, Rollo or Rodney. Eighty years ago, those were a few of the names considered for the red-nosed reindeer by Robert May, an Illinois copywriter whose creativity brought Rudolph to life in a 1939 storybook for Chicago-based department store giant Montgomery Ward.
And just like that, heart health and exercise became the talk of the town. By now it’s not a spoiler to say that in the latest “Sex and the City” revival, the character known as Mr. Big, played by 67-year-old actor Chris Noth, has an apparent heart attack after a session on his exercise bike.
As the holiday season winds down into New Year's, everyone is preparing to celebrate...
