Austin Symphony Orchestra presents Paul Simon Songbook

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's Christmas concert, a beloved holiday tradition in Acadiana, dazzled symphony fans at one of the most anticipated concerts this year. The ASO performed live with an audience at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Dec. 16, for the first time since March 2020. ASO’s Christmas concert, Track 4: A Sleigh Ride Together, featured special guests Zachary Richard and the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra. A special reception was held before the show for guests to meet and greet each other and to celebrate the ASO’s return to live concerts. Organizers were thrilled to welcome music lovers back after so many cancelled plans and virtual events. We especially loved seeing parents and grandparents bringing their children to enjoy the show. The Christmas concert and reception was one more way for the younger set to get into the Christmas spirit. Congratulations ASO and welcome back!

