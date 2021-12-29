ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Symphony Orchestra presents Paul Simon Songbook

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as...

austin.culturemap.com

Person
Paul Simon
WSAZ

Home for the Holidays with Huntington Symphony Orchestra

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Come “Home for the Holidays” with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra on December 20th. The program includes spectacular performances of favorite holiday songs from the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, carols featuring the newly formed Huntington Symphony Orchestra Chorus, (starring singers Carline Waugh and Ryan Hardiman), plus, beautiful excerpts from “The Nutcracker” featuring dancers from the Huntington Dance Theatre, Academy of Arts at January’s, Ashland Youth Ballet, and The Art Center School of Dance.
HUNTINGTON, WV
culturemap.com

Houston Symphony presents Very Merry Pops

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Broadway’s Rodney Ingram (The Phantom of the Opera) joins the Houston Symphony and Chorus for heartwarming favorites and treasured carols. The concert will be complete with sparkling decorations and a visit from Santa.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spectrum

SUU symphony orchestra plays with Marie Osmond in holiday season tour

Southern Utah University students had the exclusive opportunity of playing for Marie Osmond with David Osmond and Daniel Emmet this month at the opening performance of the group's holiday season tour. The SUU Symphony Orchestra received their music approximately two weeks prior to the concert. Students trained and practiced with...
MUSIC
WGME

Portland Symphony Orchestra hosts 42nd annual 'Magic of Christmas'

A holiday tradition in Portland wrapped up at the Merrill Auditorium on Sunday. The Portland Symphony Orchestra hosted their 42nd annual "Magic of Christmas” event. It featured 15 compositions, ranging from traditional Christmas tunes to fan favorites from movies like the “Polar Express.”. It also included special guests...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon And Garfunkel#Symphony
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the history of Jazz music, Count Basie is the only bandleader who has the distinction of having his orchestra still performing sold out concerts all over the world, with members personally chosen by him, for over 30 years after his passing.
DALLAS, TX
theadvocate.com

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra performs live again for holiday concert

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's Christmas concert, a beloved holiday tradition in Acadiana, dazzled symphony fans at one of the most anticipated concerts this year. The ASO performed live with an audience at the Heymann Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Dec. 16, for the first time since March 2020. ASO’s Christmas concert, Track 4: A Sleigh Ride Together, featured special guests Zachary Richard and the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra. A special reception was held before the show for guests to meet and greet each other and to celebrate the ASO’s return to live concerts. Organizers were thrilled to welcome music lovers back after so many cancelled plans and virtual events. We especially loved seeing parents and grandparents bringing their children to enjoy the show. The Christmas concert and reception was one more way for the younger set to get into the Christmas spirit. Congratulations ASO and welcome back!
MUSIC
qcitymetro.com

A Night to Remember: NYE with Melinda Doolittle and Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

Celebrating its 90th anniversary in the 2021–22 season, the Charlotte Symphony is committed to uplifting, entertaining, and educating the diverse communities of Charlotte-Mecklenburg and beyond through exceptional musical experiences. View a list of all upcoming events online at charlottesymphony.org. For many, New Year’s Eve has been a time to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
culvercityobserver.com

The Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra returns to live concerts

If you ever have the opportunity to hear the Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra, or attend another community-based arts performance, grab a friend and go. That’s what almost 400 people did just before Thanksgiving, when LADSO once again graced Culver City’s Veterans Memorial Auditorium with its first post-lockdown concert, “Awakenings.” The evening featured five invigorating works and tone poems by Copland, Dukas, R. Strauss, Vaughan Williams, and Respighi. Each short piece – some rarely heard – was written for a specific section of the orchestra, highlighting brass, wind, and string instruments. The 75 musicians tackled the compositions with skillful enthusiasm and palpable heart, and it was clear that the evening was a labor of love for all involved. The audience erupted in a lengthy standing ovation at the end, witness to the long-held dreams being fulfilled in the hall that night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ourcommunitynow.com

Excelsior winner Rockford Symphony Orchestra: A mission to serve the community

The board, staff, and musicians of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra are honored to be the 2021 recipient of the Rockford Register Star’s Excelsior Award. This prestigious recognition is all the more gratifying as we re-emerge from an incredibly challenging period in our organization’s existence from which has sprung innovation,
MUSIC
theurbannews.com

Asheville Symphony Presents New Year’s Eve: Queens of Soul

Featuring powerhouse guest vocalists performing Motown, R&B and Soul hits. Ring in the New Year in style with the Asheville Symphony’s “Queens of Soul” concert: an evening of Motown, R&B and Soul hits, and more, featuring guest vocalists Morgan James and Erica Gabriel. The concert takes place Friday, December 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. in Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, under the baton of ASO Music Director Darko Butorac.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wfmt.com

Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 – Swedish Chamber Orchestra, Thomas Dausgaard

Having begun their collaboration in 1997, the Swedish Chamber Orchestra and its conductor laureate Thomas Dausgaard have developed an unusually tight partnership. Nowhere is this demonstrated more clearly than in their cycles of the symphonies of Schumann, Schubert, and Brahms – performances which have been characterized by reviewers as variously “fresh,” “vivid,” and “transparent.” Of Mendelssohn, the team has previously recorded the incidental music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Now, they return to Mendelssohn with an album of his First and Third Symphonies.
MUSIC
chestertownspy.org

Ring in the New Year with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and Leah Hawkins

Ring in a high-brow toast to the new year early on the eve with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Julien Benichou and featuring guest soloist Leah Hawkins. A Metropolitan Opera soprano, Hawkins appeared in the history-making season-opener, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” by Terence Blanchard and based on a memoir by New York Times columnist Charles Blow. The world premiere opera is the first ever performed at the Met by an African-American composer. Hawkins, a Philadelphia native, also performed at the Met in the George Gershwin classic, “Porgy and Bess.” Earlier this season, Hawkins played the role of Desdemona in “7 Deaths of Maria Callas” at the Opera national de Paris.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Live Orchestras

I play concerts for a living, so you wouldn’t think I’d need reminding of the dramatic difference between listening to a recording and hearing a live performance. But it was as an audience member, recently, not as a performer, that I had my reminder – and it was a pretty spectacular one, because I was lucky enough to attend a concert by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
CHICAGO, IL
