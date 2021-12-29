Austin Symphony Orchestra presents Paul Simon Songbook

If you ever have the opportunity to hear the Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra, or attend another community-based arts performance, grab a friend and go. That’s what almost 400 people did just before Thanksgiving, when LADSO once again graced Culver City’s Veterans Memorial Auditorium with its first post-lockdown concert, “Awakenings.” The evening featured five invigorating works and tone poems by Copland, Dukas, R. Strauss, Vaughan Williams, and Respighi. Each short piece – some rarely heard – was written for a specific section of the orchestra, highlighting brass, wind, and string instruments. The 75 musicians tackled the compositions with skillful enthusiasm and palpable heart, and it was clear that the evening was a labor of love for all involved. The audience erupted in a lengthy standing ovation at the end, witness to the long-held dreams being fulfilled in the hall that night.
