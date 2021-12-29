ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily calendar for Dec. 29, 30

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled.

Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.

Today

Newcomers Club Lunch and Cards: 11:30 a.m., Ramkota Hotel, 1400 Eighth Ave. N.W.

Women Survivors of Abuse (physical, emotional, sexual): Noon, Safe Harbor, 2005 S. Merton St. 605-226-1212.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 1 and 8:30 p.m. (both closed; 8:30 nonsmoking), Yellow House, 519 S. Arch St. 605-225-1292.

Family history research: 6-9 p.m., free instruction on genealogical research. Individual consultation by appointment. Aberdeen Family History Center, 1103 24th Ave. N.E. 605-225-0407 or 605-290-7303.

TOPS No. 125: 5:45-7 p.m., Arbor Springs Community Center, 1201 Eighth Ave. N.E. 605-225-7178.

LIVING — Life In Violence in the New Generation: A support group for teenage girls, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Safe Harbor, 2005 S. Merton St.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sixth Sense: Topic meeting: 7 p.m. (closed/nonsmoking), 422 Fifth Ave. S.E. (west door). Rich, 605-380-4784.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Nonsmoking, 8:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1732 S. Main St. 605-225-5517.

HOPE (Nar-Anon Family Group): 10-11 a.m., 422 Fifth Ave. S.E. #111 (west door), hope.abdn@gmail.com.

Thursday

Weekly lunch: 12:10 p.m., dining room, Masonic Temple, 503 S. Main St.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 1, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. (all closed meetings), Yellow House, 519 S. Arch St. 605-225-1292.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sixth Sense: Beginners Big Book: 5:30 p.m. (closed/nonsmoking), 422 Fifth Ave. S.E. (west door). Rich, 605-380-4784.

Narcotics Anonymous: Open meeting, 7 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 503 S. Jay St. Use south door, downstairs. Jeff, 605-290-4675.

Steps 2 Recovery (Al-Anon Family Group): 5:30-6:30 p.m., 422 Fifth Ave. S.E., #111, (west door), steps2recovery57401@gmail.com.

Fifth Thursday Alumni: Noon, classes of ’31, ’32, ’33, Perkins, 1401 Sixth Ave. S.W.

