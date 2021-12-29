ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Charities: Woman in need after husband’s death

By Claire Kowalick, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
A woman still adjusting to the death of her husband last year needed help covering some bills.

She turned to Grace Ministries of Burkburnett, a partner of Times Charities.

The woman was on disability but was in the process of looking for a job. She was unable to drive which added to difficulties.

She had tried to get unemployment and food stamps but had yet to hear back about either application.

When her husband died, her previous income was cut in half. She could usually get by on the disability check, but health problems recently caused added expense.

Grace Ministries was able to pay her $112.50 electric bill and give her some food.

Times Charities, a nonprofit created by the Times Record News more than 20 years ago, raises money during the holiday season to address financial woes throughout the calendar year. Times Charities also helps area veterans get back on their feet.

Donations to Times Charities go to the four partners: Faith Mission, Interfaith Outreach Services, The Salvation Army and Grace Ministries in Burkburnett.

Overhead expenses are not paid from donations.

No money is spent from the Times Charities account until the situations of those seeking help are verified by our partners.

Donations can be made in the form of cash, checks and debit or credit cards. Online donations are also welcome through https://wichitacf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate

Make checks payable to Times Charities/WFACF, and mail them to 2405 Kell #100, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.

#Charity#Times Charities Woman#The Times Record News#The Salvation Army#Times Charities Wfacf#Tx 76308
