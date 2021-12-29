Chisholm sets final levy at 6 percent

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council was not on the same page when it came time to set the final levy.

The council, in a 4 to 2 vote, set the final 2021 payable 2022 levy at 6 percent. That amount is lower than the 10 percent preliminary adopted by the council back in September, and included on proposed property tax statements sent out by St. Louis County.

The purpose of the levy is to generate additional revenues. Each percentage the levy increases generates $19,035, so at 6 percent it will generate an additional $114,210 in revenue, according to figures provided by City Clerk Eileen Zah.

The city’s 2022 General Fund budget projects excess revenue of roughly $6,511, but that amount does not include the roughly $10,250,000 in improvements and projects the city is considering for 2022 such as an infrastructure project on Southwest Fifth Street, chip seal and sealcoat to protect streets, street and alley mill and overlay, a new public safety building and a public works storage building.

Grants and loans for 2022 are estimated at $7.92 million, along with revenue carried forward from 2021 of $152,000 that leaves a deficiency of $2.17 million (the net amount needed including expenditures, revenues, improvements/projects, and grants and loans), according to Zah.

Chisholm Mayor John Champa on Wednesday said he felt that the preliminary levy amount of 10 percent was just too high.

“Ten percent is an awful high levy for our taxpayers,” Champa told the council during the meeting held online via the platform Zoom.

Councilor Marty Halverson spoke out against changing the proposed number at the

“last minute,” adding that the city is going to be short on money.

“We’re going to need every penny,” Halverson said.

Councilor Adam Lantz voiced support for lowering the final amount, and subsequently made a motion to set the final levy at 6 percent. Lantz also shared that the council had a past history of lowering the final levy even after a higher number was used for the truth in taxation hearing.

“I agree 10 percent is high, and it affects 30 percent of our community,” Lantz said, assuring the council can find other means to get money needed for projects.

A call for a second to Lantz’s motion fell on deaf ears, then a second call for a second was answered by Councilor Travis Vake. In a roll call vote, the motion passed with Halverson and Councilor April Fountain opposing.