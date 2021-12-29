ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

DentiVive Reviews

By DentiVivereview
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

Black tea, coffee, and smoking cigarettes are all bad ideas if you want to maintain a white smile. These substances can discolor DentiVive Reviews your teeth to a deep brown. If you do not want to stop drinking coffee and tea, drink these items through a...

community.hpe.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

What Happens If You Give Up Alcohol for a Month?

What happens when you give up alcohol for a month? Many people ask that question before taking a booze break during “Dry January” after the holiday season. But since many of those same people also spend the first month of the year exercising and eating better — as per New Year’s resolutions — it might be difficult for them to see exactly how much of a difference avoiding alcohol actually makes. That’s why the BBC program Trust Me I’m a Doctor joined forces with scientists from University College London and the Royal Free Hospital to find the answer in a study, which took place in July.
WEIGHT LOSS
WTRF

Betty White says avoiding these foods can help with longevity

Betty White turns 100 on January 17, and she has an unusual diet habit, say reports. She doesn’t eat anything green, and she says this has helped her lead a long, healthy life according to reports. White describes herself as an optimist and is grateful for her good health,...
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Tea#Coffee#Tobacco Smoking#Dentivive Reviews
easyhealthoptions.com

Two hot drinks that could lower your risk of stroke and dementia

Although many of us still think of our morning cup of coffee as just a way to help us wake up a little less grouchy, research has proven that it can also deliver big health benefits. In fact, from reducing your risk of diabetes and heart disease to improving liver...
DRINKS
gethealthyu.com

The 9 Best Foods To Lower Your Cholesterol

When was the last time you thought about your cholesterol? It can be easy to forget about unless you’ve recently been to the doctor since high cholesterol doesn’t usually come with noticeable symptoms. Food plays a very important role in your cholesterol numbers so start adding in the nine best foods to lower your cholesterol today.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Two new symptoms to look out for

The UK recorded 183,000 new cases of the coronavirus, largely due to the influx of Omicron transmission. With the newest variant now being responsible for 90% of all infections currently in circulation, more and more information is coming out about the variant each day. Most recently, two new symptoms have been associated with the super-infections mutation, which has also been observed in those that are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartburn: Natural home remedies to fight off acid reflux

Heartburn sucks. It affects many of us and for an array of reasons. It can happen sporadically, or it can be more often for other people. Here are some tips and tricks to consider if you are looking for at-home remedies. What is heartburn?. Heartburn is the burning sensation you...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
deseret.com

A ‘very strange’ omicron variant symptom has emerged

A strange omicron variant symptom has emerged as COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country. Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent, told the “Today” show that one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms — loss of taste and smell — has not been common among omicron variant patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Sore throat and acid reflux: What is the link?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) be removed from the U.S. market....
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SPY

Save Almost 50% On The (Expensive) Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier

With the Christmas holiday now behind us, Amazon is releasing some really amazing deals to kick off the new year. On top of dropping prices on popular items including, Echo devices, Bowflex exercise equipment, and more, Amazon is offering 46% off the Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier. This amazing reduction brings the price down from its original cost of $829.99 to $449.00. With COVID-19 levels rising and the normal cold and flu season hitting us hard this year, an air purifier is an extremely wise investment. Air purifiers help remove germs, allergens like dust and pollen, as well as other pollutants...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Dish Soap, From Eco-Friendly Formulas to Budget Bulk Buys

The only thing worse than doing dishes is having to do them twice, which is why it’s essential to pick a dish soap that you can rely on. Of course, a rich lather and thorough cleaning are not the only factors when shopping for dish soap. You might want an eco-friendly formula, for example. Or, you might want a budget-friendly option. And, of course, there’s the all-important matter of scent. In addition to getting your plates and flatware clean, dish soap has a ton of other uses. Many dish soaps have degreasing properties, so you can use them to lift stains...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy