James Anderson says England’s Ashes squad are crossing their fingers and hoping the Covid-19 outbreak which will see head coach Chris Silverwood miss the fourth Test has not spread any further.A series that has lurched from bad to worse on the field is now beset by concerns over the virus, which has already infected seven people from the wider touring group in MelbourneThe under-pressure Silverwood tested negative on Wednesday but one of his family members did return a positive result and he has been instructed to isolate with them for up to 10 days, meaning assistant coach Graham Thorpe...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO