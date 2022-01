MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Great Resignation continues. The Labor Department says 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, a new record. Many of those resignations are coming in the restaurant industry, trucking, and healthcare. “People don’t want to always settle for the same thing that they might have settled for in employment in the past. Now we know that many jobs can be done remotely. Now we know that there can be a higher degree of flexibility,” says Bankrate Economist Mark Hamrick. He says people are quitting in the middle of a worker shortage. There are 10.6 million job openings in...

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO