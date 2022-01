Luigi Gubitosi, the ex-CEO of Italian operator group TIM, has been given 6.9 million reasons to step down from its board of directors. This is just the latest event in a spate of corporate tussling at the top of TIM, which last month saw Gubitosi, who owns who owns 3,957,152 shares in TIM, resign as CEO. It’s all a bit murky, but it seems as if the resignation was a precondition for the board considering a takeover bid by KKR, perhaps at the behest of substantial minority shareholder Vivendi.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO