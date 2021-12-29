ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Philippe Coutinho 'prefers a loan switch to Arsenal in January' with the Barcelona outcast 'unlikely to move to Newcastle' due to the club's Premier League relegation battle

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Arsenal are reportedly the frontrunners to land Philippe Coutinho on loan next month, with the Barcelona outcast understood to prefer a move to the Emirates over their Premier League rivals.

Coutinho, 29, has been linked with a host of English clubs after falling out of favour at the Nou Camp. New Barca boss Xavi has informed the Brazilian that he can expect limited minutes under his stewardship.

Arsenal, Everton, Tottenham and Newcastle have been alerted to Coutinho's decline at Barcelona and are all reportedly keeping tabs on the former Liverpool star.

Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho is reportedly favouring a loan move to Arsenal next month

And according to Spanish outlet Sport, Coutinho is leaning towards a switch to north London in January, with Mikel Arteta's Gunners said to match both his ambitions and wage demands.

Coutinho is aware that he would need to climb down from his staggering £200,000-per-week wage to seal a Nou Camp exit, but wants a destination that meets his goals on the pitch.

Newcastle appears an unlikely option for the Brazilian. Despite the newly-rich Magpies holding lofty hopes of disrupting English football's elite, their current relegation struggles is understood to dissuade Coutinho from a move.

The 29-year-old is nearing the Nou Camp exit door with the club desperate to sell big-earners
Arsenal have been linked as a possible destination for the former Liverpool and Bayern star

The 29-year-old has reportedly been offered to Arsenal and Tottenham in recent weeks, with the Gunners initially holding reservations over a loan move purely based on the finances over a deal. But if Coutinho is open to reducing his wage, a switch could be possible.

Barca are desperate to offload a handful of stars in the January window as they look to ease their financial woes. The club announced the £55million signing of Ferran Torres from Man City this week, but need to get the likes of Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti off the wage bill.

The Catalans this year announced that club debts had passed £1billion and a number of senior players including Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba took pay cuts to help the club.

Coutinho prefers a move to Mikel Arteta's fourth-placed Gunners due to their ambitions 
Reports in Spain suggest that a move to relegation-threatened Newcastle is highly unlikely

Arteta has previously said of his January transfer plans: 'It would be useful to change something, even if it is never easy.

'We are working towards this, to understand what our needs are, and to find the right solutions.'

The Gunners currently occupy fourth spot in the Premier League, with youngsters Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli impressing for the north Londoners.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

‘Ambitious’ Ferran Torres relishing task of taking Barcelona back to the top

Ferran Torres is ready for the challenge of leading Barcelona’s recovery from the front after completing his switch from Manchester City.The Spain international, 21, has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, which is understood to be worth an initial £46.7million, and a further £8.5m in potential add-ons.Barca have set a one billion euro (£841million) buyout clause into the deal, but Torres has his focus set firmly on taking the LaLiga giants back to their former glories.“I am facing this challenge with ambition, humility and a lot of desire,” Torres said after being presented at the Nou Camp on Monday.“When I left Manchester...
SOCCER
The Independent

Lionel Messi and three other PSG players test positive for Covid

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid, it has been confirmed.The Ligue 1 club confirmed that Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala have all tested positive ahead of the French Cup trip to Vannes.All four are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocols.Messi used France’s winter break to return to his native Argentina, where video had emerged online of him attending a concert with his wife.Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, coach Mauricio Pochettino indicated Messi was still in his home country and would not travel until he...
UEFA
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick rules out Edinson Cavani leaving Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick will not let Edinson Cavani leave Manchester United this month, with the interim manager making his desire to keep the veteran striker clear during their recent discussions.The 34-year-old has scored 19 goals in 49 appearances for the Red Devils since Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time top scorer joined on a free transfer in October 2020.Cavani was strongly tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of last season only to agree a one-year contract extension, but talk has once grown about the striker’s future.Barcelona have been linked with a January move for the Uruguay international but Rangnick expects him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea fight back to hold Liverpool, Benitez under fire as Everton crash

Chelsea staged a thrilling fightback from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Liverpool despite the absence of the exiled Romelu Lukaku, while Everton crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Brighton as pressure mounted on Rafael Benitez on Sunday. Brentford came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to Mads Roerslev's close-range finish in the 83rd minute. smg/iwd
PREMIER LEAGUE
