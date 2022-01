This article first appeared in The Edge Malaysia Weekly, on December 20, 2021 - December 26, 2021. HIS arrival at Pos Malaysia Bhd had raised eyebrows as he is the first non-Malaysian CEO of the national postal service company. Some pointed out that the appointment of Charles Brewer, a Briton, to helm Pos Malaysia could indicate a complete change in the way the group has been run all these years. Others opined that Brewer was brought in to do what Malaysian CEOs could not do — cull the workforce.

