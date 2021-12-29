ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

30 Albums That Turn 10 in 2022

By ebanas
wmmr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis selection of rock albums that turn 10 in 2022 is interesting, to say the least. Some newer bands were really starting to break through, while some seasoned bands and acts continued to prove their dominance...

wmmr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elk Valley Times

Bros plan new album

Bros are set to record their first album in over 30 years. The 'When Will I Be Famous' hitmakers - comprising twins Matt and Luke Goss and previously Craig Logan - haven't released a record since 1991's 'Changing Faces' but are currently in talks about recording new music, which they hope to release next year.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

The most anticipated albums of 2022

2021 is almost done, bringing to an end a very difficult year for the music industry. Lockdowns wreaked havoc on live music and musicians found it harder than ever to record music together. As we happily showed, though, 2021 also contained some excellent albums given the circumstances, proving that the...
MUSIC
New Haven Independent

Best Local Albums Of 2021

From folk punk to hip hop to shimmering pop and progressive bluegrass, New Haven’s musicians gave voice to our hopes and fears in a difficult year — and offered broader perspectives to help us see how we got here, and how we can get through it with heads and hearts engaged.
NEW HAVEN, CT
CHICAGO READER

On their first album in seven years, Anatomy of Habit continue turning over new stones

It’s been ten years since Chicago collective Anatomy of Habit released their first record, and a lot has changed since then. Anchored by front man Mark Solotroff, the band came out of the gate with long, complex, layered songs that blend doomy metal, Swans-style noise rock, bleak postpunk, heavy drones, and hypnotic guitar-looping acrobatics. It’s tempting to call Anatomy of Habit a weirdo-rock supergroup, because past members have spent time in an eclectic mix of bands that includes Tortoise, Wolves in the Throne Room, Cheer-Accident, and Joan of Arc. That shifting lineup has allowed the intricacies of the band’s sound to morph as well: on 2014’s Ciphers + Axioms, Anatomy of Habit coalesced into a brutal doom-punk monster with two songs that each took up an entire album side with their cold, menacing evil. And then came another lineup shift, and with it a long wait for a new record. This month’s Even if It Takes a Lifetime is the band’s first release in seven years, and their first to feature the fresh lineup of Solotroff, drummer Skyler Rowe, bassist Sam Wagster, guitarist Alex Latus, and Solotroff’s longtime collaborator in Bloodyminded and the Fortieth Day, percussionist Isidro Reyes. Despite the new faces, Anatomy of Habit continue to focus on their core mission: patience, mood, dread, and volume. The dynamics and feel are different with this group, though: there’s warmth, melody, and the occasional sense of uplift. Solotroff is known for screaming his head off, but on this record he sounds more reserved and introspective. The new players add more dimensions too. In the past, the band’s scrap-metal percussion has typically provided harsh blasts of noise, but Reyes uses it for depth and atmosphere; meanwhile, Wagster’s lap steel (which he also plays in postrock outfit Mute Duo) adds beautiful, forlorn, cinematic texture across the board. It’s exciting to hear a band who’ve been around for this long continue to reinvent themselves while remaining interesting.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Nas - Magic

Nas has found new inspiration of late because he has been in rare form with all of this new music. As he raps on “40-16 Building,” to push the point about his recent rapping, “Every recording off the head, I’m in the studio lately!” He and Hit-Boy have released another new album this year titled Magic, which was announced just yesterday. It features DJ Premier and A$AP Rocky on one song, but the rest are just him and Hit-Boy working like they have over the two King’s Disease albums.
HIP HOP
Stereogum

The Wrens’ Next Album Won’t Actually Be Released As A Wrens Album

This past year, the Wrens finally fractured. The band had spent many, many years working on the follow-up to their beloved 2003 album The Meadowlands, and co-leader Kevin Whelan got sick of waiting. A few months ago, Whelan announced that he was leaving the Wrens and taking his songs with him. Whelan started a new project called Aeon Station, and he just released Observatory, a new album that features many songs originally intended for the next Wrens album. Charles Bissell, the other Wrens co-leader, was teasing a new Wrens album as recently as this past January. With the news of Whelan’s departure, Bissell said, “My songs have also been done for a couple years & will come out now…as a solo album, I guess.”
MUSIC
MassLive.com

Faces reunion album in the works

The Faces’ upcoming reunion album may have a somewhat familiar ring to it. In an interview with Uncut magazine, drummer Kenney Jones said that the album will feature a “mixture of old and new” material. “What we’ve decided to do is work on some of the original...
MUSIC
Sonic State

The Crazy World Of The Concept Album

We've featured a number of great documentaries over the past year, and here we have one from 2016 looking at the crazy world of the concept album. It features some of the most ambitious and ridiculous examples of applying a flowing narrative to an album. Here's some more information:. This...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wbwn.com

Top Country Albums of 2021

Here is a look at the top country albums of 2021 as ranked by the Year-End Billboard 200 Album Chart. The Billboard 200 Album Chart is compiled across all genres of music. Albums are ranked by sales as well as audio on-demand streaming activity and digital sales of tracks from albums as compiled by Nielsen Music.
MUSIC
Essence

The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2021 With These Sweet And Stylish Holiday Photos

Decked in everything from matching pajamas to black tie attire, some stars went all out while others kept it simple to commemorate the Christmas holiday. In years past, celebrities would go all out leading up to the holidays. They would do holiday cards in elaborate, matching ensembles and release them well before Christmas. But this year, many stars went a different route. Some released their holiday photos right before the holiday or on it. Others just took photos after opening their gifts, decked in PJs and Santa hats. However your favorites chose to ring in the holiday with their loved ones, we’re still cheesing over how cute all the celebratory images turned out.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

UPDATED with latest performer line-up: The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
Vibe

Jay-Z Finally Reveals His Stance On Doing A ‘Verzuz’

In a special Twitter Spaces hosted by Genius for Alicia Keys’ newest studio effort, KEYS, Jay-Z joined the chat in a rare moment for both Hip-Hop and R&B enthusiasts. On Tuesday (Dec. 21), co-host Rob Markman took the opportunity to pose the question to Hov about a potential Verzuz and the Brooklyn mogul set the record straight with an answer no one was prepared for. “Nobody can stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gon’ lie. No disrespect,” he stated. “Everyone’s amazing in doing what they done. No one can stand on that stage with me. I’m just telling you guys the...
BROOKLYN, NY
wmmr.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Stumped By Machine Gun Kelly Question

On last night’s Jeopardy!, a clue involving Machine Gun Kelly had all three contestants stumped, even though it was supported by a picture of the musician. “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK,” said host Ken Jennings. However, the buzzer eventually went off as neither Donna Lettow, Ashley Castle nor returning Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider managed to guess Machine Gun Kelly. “Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently,”Jennings said.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How to Watch Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Free Online

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will again be a less raucous affair — with limited in-person attendance because of a spike in COVID cases — but you can watch all the festivities and music performances live for free, streaming online. The six-hour free livestream, presented without ads, will feature live performances by artists including KT Tunstall, Chlöe, Journey and Karol G. The Times Square New Year’s Eve event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday with the ball raising — concluding with the 60-second midnight countdown and the famous ball drop from the top of One Times Square. The...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy