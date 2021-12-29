ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Primaeam inaugurates the first-of-its-kind Additive Manufacturing Centre in Chennai

tucsonpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChennai (Tamil Nadu), December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Primaeam Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an additive parts manufacturing company, inaugurated its new Additive Manufacturing Customer Experience Centre, InnovationIncubation Centre for Healthcare in Chennai. S. Pankaj Kumar Bansal, IAS, ChairmanManaging Director, TIDCO, inaugurated the centre in the presence of Dr S. Christopher, Former Chairman...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucsonpost.com

Joinus Infoservices (India) Pvt. Ltd. steps forward to make global education easy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI/Heylin Spark): JoinUs Infoservices (India) Pvt Ltd, which was founded in December 2008 is one of the leading educational consultants and companies working in different fields for higher education in India has helped countless students fulfill their dreams of studying abroad. There are many students...
BUSINESS
tucsonpost.com

PrevestDenpro - a force to reckon in dental healthcare sector

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/GIPR): In the midst of a coronavirus-caused Covid-19 pandemic when many companies are struggling to make ends meet, there are some companies that have become a force to reckon with and to bet on without getting into any kind of financial hassles - PrevestDenpro, one of India's leading manufacturers of dental materials, is one of them.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Centre Systems Group secures its First Major Investment, expands platform onto diverse domains

Dubai [UAE], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the markets recovering from post-COVID situations, organizations are in a race to reassess, revamp, rebuild their businesses. When it comes to Resilience management demand continues to outplace supply as risks are rarely predictable. With their clientele expanding to major Government organizations in the Middle...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Desktop Metal Qualifies Commercially Pure Copper For Additive Manufacturing On The Production System

Production System Binder Jetting Technology Enables the Mass Production of High-Performance Copper Parts for Automotive, Aerospace, and Electronics. Desktop Metal announced it has qualified commercially pure copper for additive manufacturing on the Production System platform, which leverages patent pending Single Pass Jetting (SPJ) technology designed to achieve the fastest build speeds in the metal additive manufacturing industry. Customers can now leverage SPJ technology for the production of high-performance copper parts at scale across a broad variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Slm Solutions Group Ag#Manufacturing Company#Ani Newsvoir#Primaeam Solutions Pvt#Ias#Chairmanmanaging#Tidco#Mds#Dean Srm Dental College#Cr#Electron Beam Melting#Mjf#Slm#Materialise#Incubation#Healthcare
aithority.com

Delta To Acquire Universal Instruments – A Leader In Precision Automation Solutions For Electronics Manufacturing -To Further Its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

Delta Electronics, Inc., a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies’ R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta’s smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.
BUSINESS
tctmagazine.com

2021: Additive manufacturing's most notable launches, applications & industry developments

Public listings, surprise acquisitions, big product launches and the return of in-person trade shows. It has been quite a year for the additive manufacturing industry, which is at once going through a period of consolidation, while also continuing to grow. Companies are grabbing the opportunity to go public with both hands, they're continuing to launch new and improved products, and are seeing the real-world use cases of the technology roll in. As the year comes to its end, we've rounded up - month by month - the biggest and the best developments.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Mindteck adds new manufacturing client to its roster

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mindteck (India) Limited, (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, recently announced the addition of a new manufacturing client headquartered in the United States to its roster.
SOFTWARE
tucsonpost.com

Polygon BUIDL IT becomes India's exclusive and largest Web3 Hackathon with 186 Projects

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Polygon BUIDL IT 2k21, India's first Polygon-native hackathon, which aims to promote Web3 technology and culture among budding Indian developers becomes India's largest Web3 Hackathon with a whopping 5031 registrations. BUIDL IT is now undoubtedly the biggest showcase of upcoming Web3 talent within the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Belgium
Country
India
Country
Singapore
Country
Germany
Country
China
thefabricator.com

Whitepaper about voestalpine’s new metal additive manufacturing powder

A whitepaper has been posted to the voestalpine Böhler Edelstahl website that describes the company’s new AMPO M789 maraging steel powder for 3D printing. The Austria-based manufacturer of tool steels, high-speed steels, and specialty metals claims the patent-pending alloy combines the compressibility of maraging steel with the corrosion resistance of 17-4PH stainless steel.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Country Increasing Emissions the Fastest

“Emissions” have become an environmental buzzword. CO2 emissions are a primary culprit in the trend of rapid global warming. The problem is so severe that governments have joined together to cut these emissions. The Paris Agreement is the most visible of these. And, in the U.S., President Biden has set a goal to reach carbon […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Generates the Most Plastic Waste

The world is awash in plastic, primarily for two reasons. The first is that plastics are used in so many products. The other is that it can take centuries, or longer, to break down in the environment. Plastic will simply not go away. Plastic does get recycled, one means to keep it “useful” instead of […]
AGRICULTURE
tucsonpost.com

36th Annual Convention of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) was organized at Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 31 (ANI/PNN): The 36th Annual Convention Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) was held at Hotel The Leela, Gandhinagar. Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the convention. Tourism Secretary to the Government of India Arvind Singh, Tourism Secretary of Gujarat Hareet Shukla and other dignitaries...
LIFESTYLE
tucsonpost.com

Netherlands forces vaxxed & unvaxxed Americans to quarantine

The Dutch government orders both vaccinated and unvaccinated US travelers to observe an extended self-isolation due to Omicron. Fully vaccinated travelers arriving from the United States will now have to undergo 10 days of quarantine in the Netherlands, after Amsterdam designated the US a ?very high-risk? nation after a surge in Omicron cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy