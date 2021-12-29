ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India moves to establish domestic chip industry

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian government has allocated $10 billion in support for inwardly investing chip manufacturers. India expects at least a dozen semiconductor manufacturers to start building fabs...

www.electronicsweekly.com

