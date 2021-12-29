Letter: To help kids' mental health, show them how much you care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Several leading medical professionals and institutions have declared a crisis in youth mental health. The Children’s Hospital Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the American Academy of Pediatrics sounded the alarm first in October, followed soon after by the surgeon general. These declarations cite many statistics as cause for concern, including sharp increases in suicide attempts and emergency room visits by children in mental health crisis.
Researchers spoke to parents with children ages 4-10. Fifty-eight percent are worried that they are giving their children too much, while 42% said they are sometimes embarrassed by their child's selfishness.
Empathy takes two forms, emotional empathy, and cognitive empathy. Cognitive empathy can exist in the absence of emotional empathy. In a study, individuals with low cognitive empathy could not reduce the impact of the tendency toward anger and aggression. Strategies to learn empathy include listening to others' words, tone, and...
Natasha Bowman is the President of Performance ReNEW and renowned Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategist. Last month, I told 80,000 people that I had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder during the pandemic. When I put the word out to my social network, I was floored by the response. Many shared their own first and secondhand experiences with mental illness. With a single post, we started a much-needed conversation that crossed all the boundaries of life: race, gender, political ideology and so on.
Much attention has been given to the need for mental health support services and methods in which to increase access to such services during the pandemic, as rates of depression, anxiety and domestic violence have increased dramatically since COVID-19′s onset. While the need for such services is undeniable, there is an equivalent need for the provision of mental health and other support services for nurses, physicians and allied health care workers who are on the frontlines during the pandemic. In addition to the shared stressors of anxiety, isolation and infection fears, front-line workers witness an inordinate amount of death and despair during the pandemic and often have to work longer hours due to staff shortages, as many seasoned nurses experiencing burnout have either left or are contemplating leaving the nursing profession, and many new graduate nurses are leaving the field of nursing completely within months of employment.
As the pandemic continues, children are still mostly at home. Summer activities are canceled or up in the air, and many children are suffering confusion and stress. Parents may be stressed themselves, but there are ways to help kids feel better.
Many foster teens who are adopted out of foster care experience a failed adoption. There have been numerous stories of failed adoptions among teens who were in foster care. However, the failed adoptions are not tracked. Additionally, some teens are fostered and adopted because of money. There are many untold...
Covid-19 has disrupted the lives of children and young people beyond recognition. Throughout the pandemic, research has been underway to assess the impact on young people’s mental health, but much research is poor quality and so potentially misleading. For example, a global, collaborative, and constantly updated project, DEPRESSD, has...
It seems that we all can agree that if you’re not feeling well, you should stay home from work. If your nose is running, you have a fever or severe cough, calling in sick for work is a no-brainer. But why do we only allow ourselves time off for those types of “sick” and not others? (Especially now that so many of us are working full-time from home!)
Mental health is just as important as physical health, and according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experience mental illness each year. Untreated mental illness can lead to...
I understand health care and staffing in Colorado is difficult, but Mind Springs’ inability to treat patients is unfathomable. I started seeing a provider in their practice at the Frisco office, and she was great. However, she retired at the beginning of November. She typically would call in three months of my prescription at a time. However, the week she retired, she made a mistake and only called in one. As soon as I went to the pharmacy and discovered her error, I began trying to get in touch with someone to help. I have called nearly every day since then. I have left countless messages with their “patient advocate” and prescription refill hotline in a desperate attempt to talk to someone at any of the front desks to connect me with a provider. I even went into the Frisco office location to try to get someone to assist me. No one calls back. No one helps.
As children finish school for the year and spend the holidays at home, parents might notice unusually bad behavior in their kids. Our US Surgeon General issued a rare public health advisory last week, prompting the media to cover his statement nationally. Dr. Vivek Murthy said, “Our kids are struggling...
Sometimes it feels like you need a vacation from your vacation. But no matter how much of a blur your holiday feels like, or how big of a to-do list you have to return to, there are small changes you can make in your vacation routine to actually recharge and go back to work happier.
Living in perpetual crisis mode from one traffic stop to the next, and other killings of innocent Black men, is taking a toll. The most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health Resource Center showed suicide as the second leading cause of death for African Americans ages 15 to 24 in 2019. The death rate from suicide for Black men was four times greater than Black women.
Christmas is meant to be a time spent with family and friends but, with the Omicron Covid-19 variant rapidly spreading throughout the UK, some people may find themselves having to self-isolate over the festive period.Current NHS guidelines state that if you test positive for Covid, you must self-isolate immediately. The self-isolation period includes the day your symptoms started (or the day you took the test if you’re asymptomatic) and the next 10 days.This past week, the UK has seen record-high Covid numbers, with 91,743 new cases recorded in the 24 hours to Monday 20 December.If you are vulnerable or are...
For some people, stress increases during the holiday season, leading to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. If you or a loved one experience a mental health crisis, live with substance misuse or exhibit suicidal behavior during the winter holidays, there are resources and services available through the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) to help navigate those challenges and strengthen community connections.
We've received plenty of messages about taking care of our health in the last two years. And not all of them have been about physical health. Mental health concerns are certainly part of the mix in the pandemic, even more so during the holiday season. This month's edition of Mental Health Matters, our joint project with National Alliance on MentaI Illness-Southern Oregon, takes up the issue of self-care.
Holidays are hard. They’re beautiful, and great, sure. But the holidays can be especially difficult for those with mental health issues. Under the best of circumstances, living with a mental illness is a lot to handle. The anxiety. The depression. The mood swings. That all gets compounded by 1,000% when the holidays roll around.
Mental well being is just as important as making sure kids have food, warm clothes and a safe place to live. In this Healthier Together story with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah, we're highlighting a program that is helping with mental health. The Utah School Mental Health Collaborative is funded...
