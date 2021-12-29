Letter: To help kids' mental health, show them how much you care

I understand health care and staffing in Colorado is difficult, but Mind Springs’ inability to treat patients is unfathomable. I started seeing a provider in their practice at the Frisco office, and she was great. However, she retired at the beginning of November. She typically would call in three months of my prescription at a time. However, the week she retired, she made a mistake and only called in one. As soon as I went to the pharmacy and discovered her error, I began trying to get in touch with someone to help. I have called nearly every day since then. I have left countless messages with their “patient advocate” and prescription refill hotline in a desperate attempt to talk to someone at any of the front desks to connect me with a provider. I even went into the Frisco office location to try to get someone to assist me. No one calls back. No one helps.

FRISCO, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO