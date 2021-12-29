ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

World oil demand in 2022 will grow by 4 million bpd: Russian Deputy PM

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): World oil consumption is expected to grow by 4.5-5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, and in 2022 it will increase...

