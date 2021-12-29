First wafers for Weebit Nano

An innovative approach could turn nanoparticles into simple reservoirs for storing hydrogen. The highly volatile gas is considered a promising energy carrier for the future, which could provide climate-friendly fuels for airplanes, ships, and lorries, for example, as well as allowing climate-friendly steel and cement production – depending on how the hydrogen gas is generated. However, storing hydrogen is costly: either the gas has to be kept in pressurized tanks, at up to 700 bar, or it must be liquified, which means cooling it down to minus 253 degrees Celsius. Both procedures consume additional energy.

