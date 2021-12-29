ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

First wafers for Weebit Nano

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeebit Nano has received from manufacturing the first silicon wafers that integrate its embedded ReRAM module inside complete subsystem demonstration (demo) chips. The chips will be used for testing and characterisation, as well as for demonstration to potential customers. The demo...

www.electronicsweekly.com

ElectronicsWeekly.com

Capacitorless 3D DRAM

Capacitorless indium-gallium-zinc-oxide (IGZO DRAM is a suitable candidate for realizing high-density 3D DRAM, says Imec. Imec has developed a fully 300mm BEOL compatible IGZO-based capacitorless DRAM cell with >103s retention and unlimited (>1011) endurance. These results were obtained after selecting the most optimal integration scheme for the single IGZO transistors,...
COMPUTERS
electronicproducts.com

Startup to demo ultra-small, nano-based capacitive sensors at CES 2022

Startup Somalytics Inc., spun out of CoMotion at the University of Washington, in November, will demonstrate two new products based on its miniature carbon-nanotube paper composite (CPC) capacitive sensors at CES 2022. Claimed as the first-of-its-kind miniature paper carbon nanotube capacitive sensors, these devices are said to be highly sensitive to human presence, opening up a new generation of touchless technology and applications for gesture-based digital interfaces, wellness monitoring, and safety.
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Signal generation for $109

Applications include as ultrasound transducer excitation, medical instrumentation, portable instrumentation, signal generators, and arbitrary waveform generators. Waveform 4 Click features Analog Devices’ AD9106, a quad-channel, 12-bit, 180MSPS waveform generator that integrates on-chip SRAM and direct digital synthesis (DDS) for complex waveform generation. The DDS facilitates a master clock sinewave...
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Fable: When Excellence Was Not Enough To Maintain Independence

60 years ago this year, two of the Fairchild founders, in a deal set up by Arthur Rock, left to form a new semiconductor company in Mountain View. Later two more of the Fairchild founders joined the new company. To avoid getting sued by Fairchild it initially focussed on supplying the military.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cea Leti#Skywater Technology
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Yamaichi launches Y-SPE series

Yamaichi Electronics has brought our its Y-SPE, a series of connectors for Industrial Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) according to IEC 63171. The series initially includes both IP20 sockets and M12 sockets with IP67 protection for PCB mounting in accordance with IEC standards 63171-2 and -6. Single pair Ethernet offers the...
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Raspberry Pi adds Trilobot

Raspberry Pi has come up with the Trilobot robot kit. Trilobot’s chassis is made of layers of resilient FR-4 PCB. The motor driver hardware is built right into the chassis itself so you don’t need a separate HAT to handle the motors. It has a blingy gold bumper...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

The Rewards Of Under-Investment

After a year like this one, the semiconductor industry must be feeling invincible. Governments are beating a path to its door offering largesse on an unprecedented scale. The world and its wife has become aware of the vital importance of the chip industry. Customers, even the mighty auto industry, stand...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
scitechdaily.com

Nano-Chocolates That Store Hydrogen: Innovative Energy Carrier of the Future

An innovative approach could turn nanoparticles into simple reservoirs for storing hydrogen. The highly volatile gas is considered a promising energy carrier for the future, which could provide climate-friendly fuels for airplanes, ships, and lorries, for example, as well as allowing climate-friendly steel and cement production – depending on how the hydrogen gas is generated. However, storing hydrogen is costly: either the gas has to be kept in pressurized tanks, at up to 700 bar, or it must be liquified, which means cooling it down to minus 253 degrees Celsius. Both procedures consume additional energy.
CHEMISTRY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Transistors Fabricated By Regrown Diffused Process

They are known as ST721-3 and are for use at medium to high frequencies. They are characterised by high values of cut-off freruency, low feedback capacitance and very low leakage currents; they are capable of operation at high collector volt- ages and at high ambient temperatures. The manufacturing process consists...
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Direct Insights develops BSP

Designed for mass production with a guaranteed 10 year lifespan, FCC pre-scan results, and a stable supply chain, the Nitrogen 8M is optionally available with versions that are conformally-coated and meet industrial temperature ranges. It can fully customised for cost optimisation and industrialisation. The QNX OS matches for the Nitrogen...
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

RFFE market to have 10% CAGR 2021-6

The global RF Front End (RFFE) market should reach $4.3 billion in 2026 with a 10% CAGR2021-2026, according to Yole Developpement. RFFE devices for smartphone, tablet, and laptop connectivity are responsible for over $2 billion market valuation in 2021. PA will drive more volume and value from the connectivity market...
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

ADI multi-phase boost controller

ADI has introduced a multi-phase synchronous boost controller that regulates high-power Class-D amplifiers in automotive infotainment systems. The MAX25203 features both programmable gate drive voltage and current limit blanking time, as well as accurate current balancing, and operates at a high switching frequency to reduce the bill of materials cost and shrink PCB space by 36%.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

AMD Ensures Growth for CPU Sales: Inks New Wafer Contract with GF

Hampered by undersupply, AMD has just shown how it can increase sales of its CPUs by at least 33% in the coming years. AMD, late on Thursday, published details of another amendment to its wafer supply agreement (WSA) with GlobalFoundries. The document primarily emphasizes AMD's confidence in the growth of its CPU business as orders to GlobalFoundries are essentially multiplex orders to TSMC. However, the new WSA may contain some interesting details too.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Internet of Nano Things

Internet of Things (IoT) is a popular topic in the current 4.0 revolution. Nanotechnology is the same, I trust you have at least read or heard the two phrases above. What about the Internet of Nano Things, a combination of IoT and Nano is something to look forward to. Today, let’s learn about a technology that is expected to grow very rapidly in the next decade with Speranza.
TECHNOLOGY
gisuser.com

Autel EVO Nano and Lite Series Drones Available Soon in North America

Up to 40 minutes battery, advanced obstacle avoidance, night time video, and up to 6K video quality. Washington, United States, December 29, 2021 – The first shipment for the long-awaited EVO Nano and Lite Series drones from Autel Robotics finally arrived in North America. The Nano series and Lite series include both a standard drone and a “plus” model with some exciting extra features. These drones promise astounding video quality (up to 6K for the Lite+), a wide image transmission range of 7.4 miles, industry-leading battery life of up to 40 minutes (EVO Lite series), and advanced features such as vision sensors for smart obstacle avoidance. They’re even available in a range of colors, like the eye-catching Autel Orange and Blazing Red, or the cool Arctic White and Deep Space Gray.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Somalytics To Unveil Products Powered By World’s Smallest Nano-Based Capacitive Sensor In Huge Breakthrough For Industry

New 1mm paper sensor ‘feels’ human presence, creating new genre of gesture-based digital interfaces, wellness monitoring and safety applications. At CES 2022, one of the biggest breakthroughs in consumer technology this decade will be unveiled to the public by nanotechnology innovator Somalytics Inc. The company will introduce two remarkable products that “feel” human presence through Somalytics’ unique, miniature carbon-nanotube paper composite (CPC™) capacitive sensors: the SomaControl™ gesture monitor and the SomaSense™ 3D floor mat. Somalytics will be in booth #513 at Unveiled Las Vegas on Jan. 3 and in the company’s CES Central Hall booth #15879 at the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 5-8.
ELECTRONICS
pv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Zhonghuan further reduces PV wafer prices

Solar manufacturer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has decreased the prices of most of its PV wafers, four weeks after having lowered the prices for the first time in several months. G1 products (158.75mm) were priced at RMB5.0 (US$0.78) per piece, down 0.97% from the beginning of December, while G12 products are 7.8% cheaper at RMB7.7. M6 (166mm) products saw their price decline 1% and are now sold at RMB4.9. The manufacturer also provided the price of its M10 (218mm) product for the second time, which is being offered at RMB8.31, up 7.9% from the beginning of December.
INDUSTRY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

TE acquires NSR relay technology

TE Connectivity (TE) has acquired force-guided narrow safety relay (NSR) technology from the Phoenix Contact Group. The acquisition adds a single–pole, force–guided offering to TE’s relay portfolio for the factory. automation, elevator and rail markets. As a part of the agreement, TE will assume responsibility for manufacturing...
BUSINESS

