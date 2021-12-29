Thomas Tuchel Reveals Key to N'Golo Kante's Chelsea Success

Thomas Tuchel has explained why he believes Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is so successful on the pitch.

The World Cup winner is integral to the Blues side, labelled as 'Superman' by Tuchel already this season.

Kante has had his injury troubles this season, currently nursing a knee injury, however he was back in training ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday evening.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel admitted he was a doubt for the league encounter after he came off with a knee problem against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

"N’Golo is very painful in exactly the same spot where he had his injury versus Juventus. It is exactly same spot."

He added: "I guess so (that they are doubts) It is only two days. It does not seem like from today to Wednesday is a very short time."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Should Kante miss Wednesday's league meeting in the capital, Tuchel will feel his absence after detailing why the 30-year-old is so key to the Chelsea side.

"When I saw he switches on, on the pitch, he is really the guy to switch off, off the pitch," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website. "He can be so calm, almost like a child. He can play his rounds of chess, he can sleep for hours and hours.

"He can take his rest. He plays hard but rests really hard. This is maybe the key to his success. He is totally humble, calm and a really nice guy to have."

