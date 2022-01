SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Congresswoman Doris Matsui has tested positive for COVID-19, the lawmaker announced on Wednesday. Rep. Matsui says the case is a breakthrough infection as she has been vaccinated and also already gotten a booster shot. The 77-year-old lawmaker says her symptoms are mild. “I’m only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms & I’m thankful for the protection provided by the vaccine,” she wrote on Twitter. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated & boosted.” Today, I tested positive with a breakthrough COVID-19 case. I’m fully vaccinated & received my booster shot in September. I’m only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms & I'm thankful for the protection...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO