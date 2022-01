MuseWire is an online magazine published and edited by Christopher Simmons, an award-winning artist, author, musician, photographer and creative. TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MuseWire has been selected by the panelists at Feedspot as one of the Top 60 Music Industry Blogs on the web. Musewire™ (aka Music Industry Newswire™) covers music makers, music gear, the music business and related topics; established 2005. A publication of Neotrope®. Edited by Christopher Simmons, a working tech journalist since 1984, and member ASCAP.

