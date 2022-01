The trade of Wendell Carter Jr. plus picks for Vuc, the signings of Lonzo, AC, DJJ and DeMar, the drafting of Ayo and allowing Lauri to depart in free agency so we can sign Zach LaVine to a max contract have all been total masterstrokes by AK and Eversley. However, there remains one negative legacy of the previous management group and that is Coby White. So I was wondering if you think that Coby's days in Chicago are almost over? I know he is a streaky scorer and can get hot but against the Hawks he got totally scorched by Trae Young.

