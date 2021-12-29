ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dispatcher walks dad-to-be through delivery of baby on Highway 267

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe snowstorms in the Sierra have kept emergency crews busy with calls. Ten days ago, crews received a call from a dad-to-be — on his way to the hospital with his wife. The couple...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Amazon dispatcher forced driver to continue delivery during tornadoes or face termination

An Amazon driver faced the threat of losing her job if she didn’t continue to deliver packages during the deadly tornadoes that struck several states last week. Screenshots shared with Bloomberg detailed an exchange between the driver and dispatcher: The driver alerted dispatch that tornado alarms sounded and she asked to turn back "for my own personal safety."
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorms#Dispatcher#911#Hospital#Sierra
cbs2iowa.com

911 dispatcher helps woman deliver baby on Christmas

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — An Idaho dispatcher helped a woman deliver a baby over the phone on Christmas day. Emergency 911 dispatcher Keema Wilkinson got to tap into the spirit of the season Saturday when she helped a couple through the sudden birth of their baby son. "He said...
POLITICS
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

NJ Man Gets Free Sandwich From Bodega Worker, Then Shoots Him Dead: TikToker

A young deli worker in Brooklyn who was fatally shot by a New Jersey man earlier this month knew his killer, according to a TikTok video. Not only is Ricardo Senatus, 28, of Newark, a regular at the Flatbush Avenue deli, but he was the same person who 20-year-old worker Fadhl Moosa gave a free sandwich to before he shot him dead during a robbery, user Robbynyc says in the video.
BROOKLYN, NY
lawandcrime.com

Mom Who Executed Her Kids with Shotgun, Called 911, and Waited on Front Porch While Covered in Blood Is Sentenced to Prison

A judge in Pennsylvania on Tuesday sentenced a woman to spend the rest of her life behind bars after she admitted to executing her own children in cold blood by shooting them in the head inside their family home earlier this year. Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Mancini handed down the mandatory minimum of two life sentences after Krisinda Bright pleaded guilty to the February 2021 murders of 16-year-old Jeffrey “JJ” Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Rain Hanuman Identified As Suspect In CU Boulder Grass Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman suspected of starting a grass fire in Boulder as 31-year-old Rain Hanuman. She faces charges of reckless endangerment and arson. Rain Hanuman (credit: Boulder County Sheriff) Boulder Fire Rescue and several other agencies rushed to the fire burning in an open area near the University of Colorado Boulder’s Space Sciences Building along Discovery Drive. (credit: Boulder Fire) The fire burned nearly 6 and-a-half acres and was contained quickly. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.  
BOULDER, CO
Oxygen

Man Killed His Mother And Grandma After Shooting Up Meth And 'Looking For Lucifer'

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for killing both his mother and grandmother during a drug-induced haze. Bradley C. Aldrich pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Wednesday, the Anderson County Solicitor’s Office announced in a press release which was released on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy