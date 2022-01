Kate Garraway has received an MBE in the New Year Honours after she documented her husband’s recovery from a severe case of coronavirus.Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, was hospitalised with Covid in March 2020 and was later placed in a medically induced coma. He woke up several months later and was allowed to go home in April this year, more than 12 months after he was first admitted.During an episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Garraway said the virus had “devastated” her husband “from the top of his head to the tip of his toe”. She said it had affected his...

