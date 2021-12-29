ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Florida woman wins $1.75m settlement after losing leg following pedicure

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8GJt_0dY2JgSW00

A Florida woman agreed to a $1.75m (£1.3m) settlement with a nail salon after her leg was amputated due to an infection following a pedicure there.

In September 2018, an employee at the Tammy’s Nails 2 salon in Tampa cut Clara Shellman’s foot while giving her a pedicure.

The cut became infected and spread quickly because Ms Shellman had severe peripheral arterial disease, a condition in which narrowed blood vessels reduce blood flow to the limbs.

She was unable to walk and needed help caring for herself because of which she now lives with relatives.

The 55-year-old mother of a minor girl lost her home because of extensive medical expenses from the amputation, Tampa Bay Times reported.

Ms Shellman, however, has now reached a settlement with the nail salon, according to court documents filed on 16 December.

Paul Fulmer, Ms Shellman’s attorney said “she was stunned, shocked, crying and giddy, all at the same time.”

The attorney added that Ms Shellman was surprised the salon agreed to the full settlement amount because of her pre-existing health condition.

“There could have been a very strong argument from the defence with this. We would have been happy with at least half what we received,” Mr Fulmer said.

In the lawsuit filed in May 2020, Ms Shellman claimed the salon worked used dirty tools and equipment that could possibly pose a danger to customers.

The lawsuit added that the salon failed to train its workers properly and maintain the equipment.

The salon, refuting the allegations in an answer to the lawsuit, had blamed Ms Shellman for not immediately take reasonable efforts to “prevent the development of infection.”

It had also denied that the equipment in use was dirty.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Tampa woman who lost leg after pedicure at nail salon gets big payout, lawyers say

“When she patronized this salon, Ms. Shellman had a reasonable expectation that the professionals working there would keep their tools clean to protect her health and safety,” said Morgan & Morgan attorney Paul Fulmer, who represented Ms. Shellman. “While the infection the salon allegedly caused Ms. Shellman began with a small cut, it spread quickly due to her severe peripheral arterial disease. While no amount of money can truly make up for such a life-altering injury, I’m happy that this settlement will compensate her for a world of pain and suffering that wasn’t her fault.”
The Independent

Florida woman’s car found days after she went missing

Authorities in Florida have located the car of a 31-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.On Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office located the car of Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa at Wekiwa Springs State park. Ms Miranda-Rosa, who was diagnosed with a mental disorder, went missing on 17 December, said authorities.She was last seen by family members at a home in Orlando. She was wearing blue jeans shorts and a green and white shirt, according to the Sheriff’s office.  Her family reported her missing on Sunday, after they did not hear from her since Friday last week.The authorities are unsure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WXIA 11 Alive

Florida woman loses 'pantless couponer' lawsuit appeal against website at 11th Circuit

ATLANTA — (Note: The video above this article relates to a different coupon incident.) A Florida woman who sued a website over labeling her a "pantless couponer" after she was arrested during an incident at a Best Buy has now had both a federal district court and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals rule against her because the content was deemed a news article, or at least close enough to one.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Nail salon pays $1.75M to client who lost leg after botched pedicure

It’s every well-manicured consumer’s worst nightmare. What began as a routine pedicure for Clara Shellman of Tampa, Florida, ended with a $1.75 million settlement and one less limb. Shellman, now 55, sued after a technician at the now-shuttered Tammy’s Nails 2 salon sliced her foot in September 2018....
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedicure#Amputation#Nail Salon#Tampa Bay Times
The Independent

Florida zoo facing boycott calls after they shot tiger to save cleaner

A Florida zoo is facing a boycott after a Malayan tiger was shot to save a man who put his hand through the bars of the big cat’s cage.The man, identified as a member of the contract cleaning staff at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, had reportedly breached a barrier to get close to the enclosure, in what auithorities believe was an attempt to pet or feed the animal.Following a frantic 911 call from the man, who begged for help and told authorities the tiger “has my hand”, ‘Eko’ the tiger was shot dead by a Collier County Sheriff’s Deputy.However...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
mansionglobal.com

Florida Home Asking $60 Million Aims to Set a Record

Massimo Musa spent years searching the Florida coast for a spot to build his dream home. In 2002, he came across what he described as the perfect 1-acre oceanfront lot in Delray Beach. At the time, he was living in nearby Highland Beach. “The beach is really important to me,”...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Florida man stabs co-worker to death after she refuses his advances, police say

A man in Florida who stabbed his co-worker to death after she declined his unsolicited advances has been charged with second-degree murder, officials said.Twenty-year-old Agustin Lucas Mariani attacked his coworker Delfina Pan with a knife last week after showing up at her home unannounced, police told the Miami Herald.Mr Mariani and Pan, who are both reported to be Argentinian, worked together at the Kansas Bar and Grill restaurant and she is understood to have repeatedly turned down his requests to go on a date.Miami Beach police said he turned up at Pan’s house in North Beach late on Monday 29...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tiger shot dead for attacking Florida man who climbed into enclosure to ‘pet him’

A tiger at a zoo in Florida has been shot dead after a man entered its enclosure and was seriously injured.The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that the man, a cleaner, entered an unauthorised area near a tiger enclosure at Naples Zoo in the southwest of the state.Authorities believe the man was either trying to pet or feed the animal, neither of which are allowed.The Malayan tiger, named Eko, grabbed the man by his arm and dragged him into the enclosure.In order to save the man, deputies said they were forced to shoot the animal, who then retreated before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

408K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy